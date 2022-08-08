Coroner: All 10 victims of Pennsylania house fire died of smoke inhalation

All 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week died of smoke inhalation, authorities said Monday.

Autopsies were completed Saturday and Sunday on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck, according to the Luzerne County coroner's office. A ruling on the manner of death for all 10 - classifying the deaths as accidents or homicides, for example - is pending the results of the state police investigation into the fire, officials said.

Positive identification of the victims is also pending review of medical records, dental records and DNA if required, the coroner's office said.

State police said seven adults ranging from late teens to age 79 were killed along with children aged 5, 6 and 7.

A house that was destroyed by a fatal fire is viewed in Nescopeck, Pa., Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP

The county's district attorney, Sam Sanguedolce, said a preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out on the front porch at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. Three people were able to escape the blaze, which destroyed the structure.

The cause remains under investigation.

Nescopeck is a small town on the Susquehanna River, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Wilkes-Barre.

FIREFIGHTER RELATED TO VICTIMS

A volunteer firefighter who arrived to battle the blaze discovered the victims were his own family, authorities said.

Harold Baker said the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

He said his two children and the other young victims were visiting their aunt and uncle's home for swimming and other summertime fun.

He said 13 dogs were also in the two-story home, but didn't say if he knew whether any survived.

"All I wanted to do was go in there and get to these people, my family. That's all that I was thinking about, getting in to them," Baker said in a phone interview with The Associated Press.

Baker grabbed a hose and air pack, and started pouring water on the fire, desperate to make his way inside and calling out to his son. His chief realized whose house it was, and fellow firefighters escorted Baker back to the firehouse.

Baker said the address initially given for the call was a neighboring house. He realized it was his family members' residence as the firetruck approached. He said his unit was the first on scene, and the house was already engulfed in flames.

"There wasn't nothing we could've done to get in there. We tried, but we couldn't get in," said Baker, 57, who's been a firefighter for 40 years.

His son, 19-year-old Dale Baker, had followed both of his parents into the fire service, joining when he was 16.

"He said it all his life, he was just going to be like his dad," Harold Baker said.