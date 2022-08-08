ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump

When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.The FBI’s search of Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, reportedly, in at least part, to retrieve nuclear documents (Trump says that’s a “hoax”)—presents...
POTUS
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago search was perfectly petty

UPDATE: (Aug. 12, 2022, 2:05 p.m. ET): NBC News on Friday obtained a copy of the warrant used in the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, as well as the related property receipt. The FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in the search, according to the documents.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Blinder
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
Brian Deese
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
SFGate

Changes to EV Tax Credits: Where Your Battery Is Made Matters

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. Buying an electric vehicle just got more complicated — but cheaper, if you can find the right model. The Inflation Reduction Act — a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle climate change and reduce inflation — renews the existing $7,500 tax credit for new EVs and introduces a $4,000 credit for used EV purchases. Both credits are valid through 2032. It also removes manufacturer caps that limit the eligible number of EVs an automaker can sell before its models no longer qualify for the credit.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Economic Recovery#Core Inflation#Economics#U S Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Senate#Democrats#Bidenomics#Fed#White House
SFGate

Russia struggles to replenish its troops in Ukraine

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The prisoners at the penal colony in St. Petersburg were expecting a visit by officials, thinking it would be some sort of inspection. Instead, men in uniform arrived and offered them amnesty — if they agreed to fight alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy