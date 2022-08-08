ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

Bucs Star Says He's Praying For Quarterback Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for the next week due to personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Brady will return following their second preseason game on Aug. 20. Brady was already ruled out for the Buccaneers' preseason opener...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission

Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Erin Andrews Excited About The Lions: NFL World Reacts

The NFL world is excited about the Detroit Lions. Heading into Tuesday evening's "Hard Knocks" 2022 debut, Erin Andrews expressed her excitement for the NFC North franchise. "I’m a massive Aaron Glenn fan. Just saw a #HardKnocks preview with Coach Glenn and Duce Staley going back and forth. CAN’T FREAKING WAIT," she tweeted.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports World#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Hbo
The Spun

Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game

The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision

The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Major Bubba Wallace News

On Friday afternoon, 23XI announced it signed star driver Bubba Wallace to a contract extension. “This is super cool, and I’ve felt right at home from day one,” Wallace told NASCAR.com. “So it’s nice to continue the relationship, continue the partnerships with our sponsors and keep moving forward. So thankful for the opportunity, for sure. I feel like this has been my best year yet in the Cup Series, and we’re continuing to make strides and get better and better. So I’ve definitely enjoyed the time and glad that we can keep it going.”
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News

To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
601K+
Followers
71K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy