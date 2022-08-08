Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
Aaron Rodgers discusses relationship with ex-girlfriend Danica Patrick
Aaron Rodgers and Danica Patrick dated for about two years before they split in 2020. The Green Bay Packers star has said very little publicly about the relationship since, but it sounds like he has fond memories of the time the two spent together. During his wide-ranging interview with the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Former Federal Judge Announces Decision on Deshaun Watson
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and sexual misconduct in a civil suit filed in March of 2021, has been suspended for six games.
Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days
It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TMZ.com
Packers Star AJ Dillon Shoved By Cop At Lambeau, Police Launch Internal Review
A cop forcefully grabbed Green Bay Packers star AJ Dillon and shoved him in the back during a soccer game at Lambeau Field this weekend ... and now, police say they've launched an internal review into the matter. The incident happened on Saturday -- when during a weather delay at...
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission
Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
Eli Manning Says His Daughters Inspired Him to Become a Part-Owner of Gotham Women's Soccer Club
The National Women's Soccer League is welcoming a New York legend into its owners' club. On Wednesday, Gotham FC announced that Eli Manning, the former New York Giants quarterback, has joined the New York and New Jersey-based team as a minority owner. "I have lived and worked in this community...
FOX Sports
Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD
NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice
Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon
Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
Matthew Stafford’s reaction to Lions rookie Jameson Williams getting his old number
Jameson Williams is ready to start his NFL career with the Detroit Lions. The Alabama star will capture the attention of fans with his blazing-fast speed and the familiar number on his back. The 12th overall pick will wear the number 9, which was last worn by franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game
The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
Pete Carroll running 50 yards in his white dad shoes will probably be the most impressive thing about the Seahawks this year
Pete Carroll has gotten this far as an NFL head coach because he earns the respect of his players. He relates to them. He bonds with them. He even plays extremely elaborate practical jokes on them. There seems to be nothing the man won’t do to win over his Seahawks players as he tries to coach a winner.
Aaron Rodgers Makes Opinion On Jordan Love Situation Very Clear
If anyone can relate to Jordan Love's predicament, it's Aaron Rodgers. Drafted with the No. 24 pick in 2005, Rodgers spent three seasons sitting behind Brett Favre. The Green Bay Packers attempted to repeat history by selecting Love with the No. 26 pick in 2020. However, Rodgers is not relinquishing...
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jordan Love
Jordan Love is set to step into the spotlight for the Green Bay Packers this preseason. Love is going to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night as the Packers want to see the improvements he's made during the offseason. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers also wants to see...
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
