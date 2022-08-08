ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission

Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game

The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
BALTIMORE, MD
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
