Google's CEO Is Asking Employees 3 Simple Questions to Boost Productivity

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tmrV_0h9OOtRR00

Productivity tends to wane as the summer months drag on, leaving many companies to look for ways to combat the slump and keep morale (and output) high.

Google's CEO Sundar Pichai is implementing a new strategy that he hopes will not only bolster productivity among the company's employees but also foster a stronger sense of community and togetherness.

Dubbed the " Simplicity Sprint ," Google employees will be surveyed on three questions about working at the company through August 15. Then, executives will read the responses and reach out to certain employees if they feel that their responses include something that the company could take and make into policy.

The three questions are:

  • What would help you work with greater clarity and efficiency to serve our users and customers?
  • Where should we remove speed bumps to get better results faster?
  • How do we eliminate waste and stay entrepreneurial and focused as we grow?

The open-ended nature of the survey, which will be sent to all 176,000 employees of the tech giant, offers employees a way to feel like they have a say in company matters, while also acting as a way to crowdsource new ideas for how to better the company.

Google's parent company, Alphabet, reported its Q2 2022 earnings last month, bringing in $69.7 billion in revenue, a 13% increase from the same time last year.

Pichai credited the company's investment in AI and other computer programming initiates as the primary driver of success for the company so far this year.

"In the second quarter, our performance was driven by Search and Cloud. The investments we've made over the years in AI and computing are helping to make our services particularly valuable for consumers, and highly effective for businesses of all sizes," the CEO said in a release . "As we sharpen our focus, we'll continue to invest responsibly in deep computer science for the long-term."

Alphabet was down over 14% year over year as of Monday afternoon.

