ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 208

Jim Maynard
4d ago

If it were really true you wouldn't be trying so hard to disprove. You're like the kid in school screaming "I wasn't picking my nose" when the entire class witnessed it.

Reply(40)
81
Brian Spencer
3d ago

Undeniable theft of 2020 occurred..Period! Joe Biden never got 81 million votes. Period. Joe never won the Super Lotto FIVE weeks in a row. Period.. Stats alone prove the theft..An unwillingness to conduct an true audit of the paper ballots also displays such..

Reply(1)
24
sd
4d ago

i dont care what they say. something happened for trump to be winning and all of a sudden everything came to a screeching halt on election night. then oh biden won will never believe it.

Reply(14)
36
Related
The Independent

Michigan Republicans cancel primary night watch party after female staffer threatened

Republicans in Michigan cancelled a primary watch party in Lansing on Tuesday after a woman said she had received threats at the party’s headquarters. “This week, the Michigan GOP experienced several death threats which escalated earlier today when our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staffer but also indicated he was planning on shooting up the building and burning it down,” said Gustavo Portela, Michigan Republican Party deputy chief of staff and communications director.“It’s unfortunate that members of the opposite party would seize on this and joke about the situation,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did

It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Atlanta, MI
abovethelaw.com

Georgia Fake Electors Say Plot To Overturn Vote Was Legal. Or Rudy Giuliani's Fault. Or The Prosecutor Is Mean. Or ... SQUIRREL!

It’s not clear whether Attorney General Merrick Garland has the stomach to prosecute Donald Trump’s for a blatant attempt to mount an electoral coup by dint of substituting fake electors for the real ones in swing states won by President Biden. But Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suffers from no such infirmity, and her effort to hold the former president’s cronies accountable keeps chugging along.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jocelyn Benson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Dinesh D'souza
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Election State#Michigan House#Campaign Finance#Conflict Of Interest#Republican#Democratic#Un
The Independent

Michigan Republicans refuse to concede after brutal primary losses

Two far-right candidates running for office in Michigan are taking pages out of Donald Trump’s playbook and crying fraud after suffering defeats in their respective primary elections on Tuesday.Their actions could be a sign of a new normal emerging for Republicans: The outright refusal to admit defeat, even in races against fellow Republicans.Ryan Kelley, a conservative Republican running for governor, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday that he was “NOT CONCEDING” and blasted the election outcome as “predetermined”. He didn’t offer any evidence for that assertion.“NOT CONCEDING! Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Voices: I went to a right-wing libertarian conference as a socialist. I was pleasantly surprised by what I found

When I was invited by the Young Americans for Liberty to cover their annual Revolution conference, I was surprised. An offshoot of former Congressman and current dean of American libertarianism Ron Paul’s failed 2012 presidential campaign, Revolution bills itself as “the nation’s most active youth liberty organization” (it also promised that Revolution 2022 would be “the largest pro-liberty event of the decade.”) As a publicly identified socialist, I wouldn’t have imagined I’d be first on their list of invites.Intrigued, I drove the nearly 700 miles from my home in east Tennessee to central Florida, unsure what to expect. My experiences...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
11K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy