Crock auction nets over $4,500

GNADENHUTTEN — The Pioneer Days Crock Auction raised a total of $4,575 Sunday afternoon at the Gnadenhutten Historical Park and Museum. Paying $900 for the first crock was Devin and Tiffany Brown, of Brotherhood Heating and Cooling, in Gnadenhutten.

"The community has really embraced us," noted Devin. "We've received so much support that we are always looking for ways to give back." The Browns moved to Gnadenhutten about three years ago from the Twin City area.

Other items and their bids were as follows: Crock #2, Gnadenhutten Village Hardware, $325; #3, Tom and Sharon Frank, Gnadenhutten, $325; #4, Lee Brown, Gnadenhutten, $300; #5, Top Notch Auto, Gnadenhutten, $300; #6, John Heil, Gnadenhutten, $275; #7, Tom and Jane Miller, Gnadenhutten, $325; #8, Commercial Savings Bank, $275; #9, First National Bank, $275; #10, Rick and Janita Weals, Carrollton, $300; Cooper Cabin- Brotherhood Heating and Cooling, $600; Mission House Weals, $300; Wooden Plaque of Ohio, Brotherhood Heating and Cooling, $100.

The cabins and plaque were created by Dwayne Dyer, of Port Washington and cabins were painted by Rosemary Hall, of Dover. Hall is the mother of Bob Hall, of Newell Realty and Auctions, LLC, who donates his time each year to squeeze the most out of each bidder. "It's easier to write a check for $1000," Hall quipped, while auctioning the first crock.

The crocks, made by Holmes County Pottery for the second year, included the date that Gnadenhutten was founded by David Zeisberger, 1772-2022. The front recognized Pioneer Days. Curator John Heil says two more cabins will be auctioned off during a town square celebration from Oct. 7-9.

"Apple Butter Days will still be held here at the museum but we'll be participating in some things at the square as well," he said. "Gnadenhutten is the oldest existing village in the state of Ohio and we want to celebrate that." Heil added that the weekend went very well.

"There were 36 encampments and many visitors enjoyed going through the museum. We even ran out of bean soup on Saturday," he said.

Hall thanked Heil for his service as he exits his position as curator at the end of the year. "We're going to miss the outstanding job he's doing and we appreciate it," Hall said.