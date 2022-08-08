Big turnout for Little Theatre Summer Workshops

Sixty-two students from nine area school districts entertained this past weekend with three sold-out performances of “The Lion King Jr.” The show, a product of two summer workshops, sponsored by the Little Theatre of Tuscarawas County, was presented after two weeks of theater instruction and rehearsals.

Those entering grades six through nine, participated in the new Performance Intensive group. Rather than working towards a series of short skits and scenes, the entire cast worked together to stage, rehearse and perform “The Lion King Jr.” Students were given opportunities to work on set, makeup, props, costumes lighting and music, and were given the responsibilities of designing and performing their own show.

During the Children’s Workshop for those in first through fifth grades, introductory theater skills including improvisation, memorization, characterization, singing dancing and acting, stage positions and etiquette were taught. Students then performed in three large ensemble numbers in the show.

Co-directors for the annual summer workshops are Mary Maxwell and Lisa Sommers. Other staff members included Shannon Mitchell, Music Director; Brooke Sommers, Choreographer; Jay Cochran, Stage Manager; Elena Carrick, Light Board Operator; Kyra Drescher, Spotlight Operator and Sophia Cronebaugh, Backstage Crew.

Maxwell said the directors selected “The Lion King Jr.” because it had many components that were great for the educational backbones of the two workshops. “Some of the things students were exposed to included the pantomiming of animals, the Shakespearean inspirations within the plot, collaborative group numbers and the traditional design choices,” she said. “We particularly want to thank the volunteer and supportive parents who helped so much. We are so happy with this year’s production, we are already looking forward to next year.”