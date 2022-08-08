ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas A&M Media Day: Head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks

Texas A&M held its annual football media day comprised of the entire coaching staff including head coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, tight ends coach James Coley, and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin. A select group of players also took questions including offensive lineman Layden Robinson, running back Devon Achane, punter Nik Constantinou, and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper after a combined four practices have been held since the start of camp last Wednesday.

The media session started off with Jimbo Fisher taking the mic, first asked about the progress that newly minted defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin has made in fall camp, going into his first season with the program:

“He’s doing a great job with our guys and getting them on the same page. I love the schemes he’s putting together.”

“He’s a very detailed guy, and the guys are responding well to him. He has great command on the field.”

Fisher continued to answer questions, this time regarding player development, singling out junior starting nose tackle McKinnley Jackson, as well as the special team group, one of the more talented position groups on the team:

“I think McKinnley Jackson has really taken steps forward in how he’s playing, and he’s healthy now.”

“He really stands out to me.”

“We have very good specialists, and those guys are respected by the team for how they work and how they do things.”

Lastly, when asked about the 2022 schedule for the Aggies, Fisher’s response will surely garner some attention, with the month of October composed of three straight weeks on the road against Mississippi State, Alabama, and South Carolina:

“We presented our schedule to our players, and we understand we have a very difficult conference schedule and a difficult nonconference schedule.”

“Going on the road in this league is always tough.”

