3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Ottawa Co. communities warned over rising E. coli cases
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is sounding the alarm about a rise in E. coli infections, and they're sharing ways to not get sick. Officials said nine people are dealing with an E. coli infection in Ottawa County, and four of those people had to be hospitalized due to their symptoms.
WWMTCw
Construction crews to repave Oakland Drive, affecting traffic
PORTAGE, Mich. — Major maintenance to a street in Portage began Friday through the City of Portage Mill and Fill Program. Crews planned to remove worn areas on Oakland Drive from W. Osterhout Avenue to the city's limits, overlaying it with new asphalt, the city of Portage announced. Mill...
WWMTCw
Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
Work on natural gas system will cause 2 road closures in Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Consumers Energy will begin working to upgrade and modernize the natural gas system in the Kalamazoo area next week, causing two separate road closures and detours, the company said. The two closures are:. Monday, Aug. 15 to Monday, Aug. 29 on W. KL Ave. between 11th Street...
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Five people OK after boat in South Haven sinks
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Five people are safe on dry land after emergency crews say their vessel began sinking in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. South Haven Emergency Services said the group was on board a 22-foot Chris Craft-style boat when they heard a loud bang about two miles north of the South Haven pier heads off the Sleepy Hollow Resort.
Ask Ellen: If lightning strikes water will fish get electrocuted?
When lighting strikes the water, are people safe? Or will they get shocked? Also, what about the fish in the water below?
'It's all for him': Grand Rapids restaurant raises thousands for employee who drowned in Lake Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Less than a week after a Grand Rapids man died while swimming in Grand Haven, the community where he lived and worked came together in a huge way. On Friday, Tacos El Cuñado Bridge Street hosted a fundraiser to support the family of Jonathan Mendez, and there was a line down the street even before it started.
Mother of drowning victim wants to change the discussion around lake safety
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — On days like Thursday when the waves are up to 6 feet, the danger on Lake Michigan can be obvious. However, it's not just the days when the red flags are flying that can be deadly along the lakeshore. Brandi Donley, the mother of a...
Fox17
Road closed following Battle Creek water main break
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break in Battle Creek has prompted a traffic closure while repairs are being made. Dispatchers say the water main broke near Frelinghuysen Avenue and North Avenue Friday morning. We’re told the area between the intersection and Harvard Street will be shut down...
WWMTCw
Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
foodpoisonjournal.com
E. coli Outbreak in Michigan seems to be brewing – at least 9 cases reported
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to increasing cases of shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) infections in the community. The Department is currently monitoring 9 cases of STEC, which is significantly higher than the typical number of cases reported at this time of the year. The Department is working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to investigate possible links between the cases. Four of the 9 cases have been hospitalized for their symptoms.
22 WSBT
UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
WWMTCw
Fentanyl is the primary drug threat in the nation, Drug Enforcement Administration says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has continued its efforts to keep illegal drugs off the street, saying fentanyl is the primary drug threat in the nation during a visit to West Michigan on Thursday. Fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of death for Americans aged...
25 beagles rescued from testing facility arrive in West Michigan
The Humane Society of West Michigan has received 25 new arrivals. 25 of the testing facility rescue beagles have now arrived in Grand Rapids.
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
abc57.com
Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services
BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
