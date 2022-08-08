ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, MI

Construction crews to repave Oakland Drive, affecting traffic

PORTAGE, Mich. — Major maintenance to a street in Portage began Friday through the City of Portage Mill and Fill Program. Crews planned to remove worn areas on Oakland Drive from W. Osterhout Avenue to the city's limits, overlaying it with new asphalt, the city of Portage announced. Mill...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Ongoing issue: Waste services delayed in Kalamazoo neighborhoods

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Yard waste services were delayed for Kalamazoo residents Wednesday, an ongoing issue neighbors said has happened multiple times throughout the summer. “It (garbage can) sat out for a number of days before we got tired of waiting and took it back into the garage," Kalamazoo resident Michael Parr said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Five people OK after boat in South Haven sinks

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich — Five people are safe on dry land after emergency crews say their vessel began sinking in Lake Michigan Wednesday afternoon. South Haven Emergency Services said the group was on board a 22-foot Chris Craft-style boat when they heard a loud bang about two miles north of the South Haven pier heads off the Sleepy Hollow Resort.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Fox17

Road closed following Battle Creek water main break

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A water main break in Battle Creek has prompted a traffic closure while repairs are being made. Dispatchers say the water main broke near Frelinghuysen Avenue and North Avenue Friday morning. We’re told the area between the intersection and Harvard Street will be shut down...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Five people rescued after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Five people aboard a boat wound up in a costly situation after their boat capsized on Lake Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The group of individuals were just two miles north of the South Haven pier in Casco Township when there was a loud bang before water began filling the boat, according to South Haven Emergency Services (SHAES).
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
foodpoisonjournal.com

E. coli Outbreak in Michigan seems to be brewing – at least 9 cases reported

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to increasing cases of shiga-toxin producing E. coli (STEC) infections in the community. The Department is currently monitoring 9 cases of STEC, which is significantly higher than the typical number of cases reported at this time of the year. The Department is working with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to investigate possible links between the cases. Four of the 9 cases have been hospitalized for their symptoms.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

UPDATE: Thursday morning fire at South Bend scrapyard contained

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A fire broke out at Weller Auto Parts in South Bend Thursday morning, sending thick black smoke into the air. According to Southwest Central Fire Territory Fire Chief Darrel Eiler, numerous vehicles were on fire when crews arrived at the scene and mutual aid was called to help fight the flames.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WOOD

DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor cease Bird Scooter services

BERRRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- Bird Scooters will no longer be in Saint Joseph and Benton Harbor anymore. Bird Scooters informed both cities this month that it would end the service in 30 days. The scooters came to Saint Joseph on Memorial Day weekend but had a rocky start. WSJM says...
BENTON HARBOR, MI

