cbs19news
Reminder to call 811 before digging
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday is a day set aside to remind people to be safe when it comes to digging. It’s National Safe Digging Day, and in Virginia, people can call 811 to have an expert come out to mark the approximate locations of buried utilities before they start work on any project requiring digging.
OSIG finds lessons learned not implemented during the I-95 Snow incident
RICHMOND Va, (CBS19 NEWS) -- On January 3 and 4, 2022, the first major snowstorm moved across Virginia when temperatures had dropped after the sunset. The snow fell and turned into slush and then ice. The weather had brought interstate 95 to a stop. “This storm came at a time...
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP's strength
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -- Last week, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed state lawmakers to tighten restrictions on abortion. An Associated Press analysis of the voting results found high turnout among Democratic and independent voters contributed to that result. But even in traditionally conservative Kansas...
Working to develop self-distribution system for Virginia's breweries
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brewery license holders in Virginia may soon be able to self-distribute some of their products to retail license holders. The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced on Wednesday that it intends to develop the Virginia Beer Distribution Company. According to a release, this will be modeled...
Florida man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Florida man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show 50-year-old Matthew Council pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies and four misdemeanors in District of Columbia federal court. Council was arrested at the Capitol...
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter have an abortion. The charges come after investigators obtained Facebook messages in which the mother and daughter discussed using medication to end the approximately 24-week pregnancy. Nebraska law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks. Prosecutors charged...
What's next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?
DALLAS (AP) -- The nearly $50 million defamation verdict against Alex Jones for his years of lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre is not a final reckoning. Jones' attorneys plan to appeal to lower the price tag a Texas jury last week put on his false claim that the shooting that killed 20 students and six teachers in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax.
