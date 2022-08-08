ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Reminder to call 811 before digging

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thursday is a day set aside to remind people to be safe when it comes to digging. It’s National Safe Digging Day, and in Virginia, people can call 811 to have an expert come out to mark the approximate locations of buried utilities before they start work on any project requiring digging.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP's strength

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) -- Last week, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed state lawmakers to tighten restrictions on abortion. An Associated Press analysis of the voting results found high turnout among Democratic and independent voters contributed to that result. But even in traditionally conservative Kansas...
KANSAS STATE
Working to develop self-distribution system for Virginia's breweries

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Brewery license holders in Virginia may soon be able to self-distribute some of their products to retail license holders. The Virginia Craft Brewers Guild announced on Wednesday that it intends to develop the Virginia Beer Distribution Company. According to a release, this will be modeled...
VIRGINIA STATE
Florida man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A Florida man has pleaded guilty to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show 50-year-old Matthew Council pleaded guilty Wednesday to two felonies and four misdemeanors in District of Columbia federal court. Council was arrested at the Capitol...
FLORIDA STATE
Nebraska woman charged with helping daughter have abortion

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) -- A Nebraska woman has been charged with helping her teenage daughter have an abortion. The charges come after investigators obtained Facebook messages in which the mother and daughter discussed using medication to end the approximately 24-week pregnancy. Nebraska law prohibits abortion after 20 weeks. Prosecutors charged...
NEBRASKA STATE
What's next for Alex Jones after $49M Sandy Hook verdict?

DALLAS (AP) -- The nearly $50 million defamation verdict against Alex Jones for his years of lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre is not a final reckoning. Jones' attorneys plan to appeal to lower the price tag a Texas jury last week put on his false claim that the shooting that killed 20 students and six teachers in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax.
NEWTOWN, CT

