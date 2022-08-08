ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Mountain Xpress

Asheville Area Riverfront Redevelopment Commission

ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Green in brief: Nonprofits plan conversion of Saluda Grade into trail

A 31-mile stretch of inactive railway could become Western North Carolina’s next outdoor showpiece, if a plan by three area nonprofits comes to fruition. Hendersonville-based Conserving Carolina; Greenville, S.C.-based Upstate Forever; and Spartanburg, S.C.-based PAL hope to purchase the Saluda Grade corridor and convert it into a mixed-use trail.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Bureau of Identification closed for training Aug. 22, 8 a.m.-noon

Heads up, the ID Bureau, located at 52 Coxe Ave., will have modified hours for Monday, Aug. 22. The office will be closed from 8 a.m.-noon, for an all-staff security training. The ID Bureau will reopen for regular business at noon. We apologize for any inconvenience. For questions about ID...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Submissions for Thomas Wolfe student writing competition open through Oct. 8

Press release from Thomas Wolfe Memorial State Historic Site:. In anticipation of Thomas Wolfe’s birthday in October, the Thomas Wolfe Memorial invites students and teachers to participate in the 2022 “Telling Our Tales” Student Writing Competition. Thomas Wolfe, while best known for his novels, also wrote many short stories.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Arts Council awarded block grant from Buncombe County

Buncombe County awarded a $129,788 block grant to the Asheville Area Arts Council to support the arts council’s grant programs and creative economy reporting initiatives. This investment comes on the heels of a arts-sector relief grant program funded by Buncombe County earlier this year with its COVID Recovery Funds. “We recognize that the arts directly contribute to our resident well-being as well as a vibrant economy, two focus areas of our 2025 Strategic Plan. Block grants like these, along with COVID Recovery Funds dedicated to the arts sector, help ensure that we keep art at the heart of our Buncombe County community.” said Buncombe County strategic partnerships director Rachael Nygaard.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Mercy Urgent Care now offering mental health services

Mercy Urgent Care is pleased to announce its new program, Mercy Mindful, bringing mental healthcare services to its West Asheville location, at 1201 Patton Ave. To lead this program, Mercy hired two new providers specializing in mental health, physician assistants Megan Peterson and Rachael McLean. Mercy Mindful services will be...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe County holding ‘I Voted’ sticker contest

Press release from Buncombe County Election Services. Buncombe County Election Services wants to see your designs for the ever-popular ‘I Voted’ sticker. “We rolled out a custom Buncombe County branded sticker for the mid-term primary election and so many people loved it, says Election Services Director Corinne Duncan. “We want to see how creative the community can get.” Break out your colored pens, roll up your sleeves, show your civic pride, and show us your best ‘I Voted,’ sticker design.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

City, county districts stress school security

On the morning of Aug. 1, employees of the Asheville City Schools’ central office gathered in the boardroom for some back-to-school training. It was the first such exercise conducted on this scale since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, says April Dockery, the system’s executive director of operations.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Curb ramp improvements along Merrimon Avenue start next week

ASHEVILLE – A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation may begin upgrading pedestrian curb ramps along Merrimon Avenue on Monday, Aug. 15. Crews from Rogers Group, Inc., will bring more than 65 ramps up to current standards established by the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the improvements, they will remove old ramps, pour new concrete and install new truncated domes.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Buncombe seeks $950K in federal funds for “neighborhood revitalization”

Buncombe County is hoping the second time’s the charm for receiving hundreds of thousands in federal dollars. At the county Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Aug. 16, members will hold a public hearing regarding Buncombe’s application for up to $950,000 in a “neighborhood revitalization” grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Music industry insiders talk DIY versus the studio touch

Over 20 years have passed since Napster shook up the music industry and rendered decades-old distribution practices obsolete. Shortly thereafter, Asheville-based composer, producer and engineer Patrick Doyle says composers for TV, film and radio began shifting to home studios, where they could be just as creative but with a lower overhead. And as recording equipment technology has improved and costs have decreased, an increasing number of artists from various genres have followed a similar path.
ASHEVILLE, NC

