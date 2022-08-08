The Bayou Country Children’s Museum welcomes everyone to attend their free Grand Re-Opening Event on Saturday, October 1st. The event will be held from 10am-2 pm, with a VIP hour from 9am-10am. It will be a carnival style theme, welcoming food and craft venders and will boast a newly renovated building with two new exhibits for children to explore. Since the landfall of Hurricane Ida, the Bayou Country Children’s Museum has remained closed due to damage sustained by the storm. The Board and Administration have worked diligently to recover the funds necessary to rebuild and open the museum doors. “We are thrilled to finally be able to open our doors to the community,” says Arianna Mace, Director. “We’re excited to hold this free event for kids and families in an effort to celebrate the recovery that has taken place since the storm.”

THIBODAUX, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO