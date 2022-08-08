Read full article on original website
Congratulations to VCHS Alumni Dominic Archila for signing letter of intent with Panola College!
On August 11, Vandebilt Catholic High School announced that Dominic Archila 2022, VCHS alumni, signed a letter of intent with Panola College in Carthage, Texas to play baseball on the collegiate level. Family, friends, and VCHS coaches gathered for the signing and celebration. “We are so proud of Dominic and wish him the best in this next chapter!,” reads a statement from the school.
Rebecca Robichaux announces candidacy for District Judge
Rebecca N. Robichaux announces her candidacy for Lafourche Parish District Judge, 17th Judicial District, Division “A.” Rebecca is a native of Thibodaux and currently resides in Raceland. She is the widow of the late Jaime Robichaux from Raceland and is the mother of 3 children – the late Jaime, Jr., Jeremy (35) married to Julie Bernard Robichaux, and Jacqueline (23). Rebecca or “Bebe” is the proud grandmother of her four-year-old grandson, Conrad Joseph Robichaux. She is the daughter of Sylvia Riche Naquin and the late Floyd Joseph Naquin of Thibodaux. Rebecca is a proud graduate of Central Lafourche High School (class of 1976), Nicholls State University (1979) and Southern Law School (1982).
Bayou Country Children’s Museum announces its Grand Re-Opening Event
The Bayou Country Children’s Museum welcomes everyone to attend their free Grand Re-Opening Event on Saturday, October 1st. The event will be held from 10am-2 pm, with a VIP hour from 9am-10am. It will be a carnival style theme, welcoming food and craft venders and will boast a newly renovated building with two new exhibits for children to explore. Since the landfall of Hurricane Ida, the Bayou Country Children’s Museum has remained closed due to damage sustained by the storm. The Board and Administration have worked diligently to recover the funds necessary to rebuild and open the museum doors. “We are thrilled to finally be able to open our doors to the community,” says Arianna Mace, Director. “We’re excited to hold this free event for kids and families in an effort to celebrate the recovery that has taken place since the storm.”
CIS welcomes Dr. Matthew Finn to Houma
Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) announces the addition of Dr. Matthew Finn, interventional cardiologist, to its team of physicians in Houma at 225 Dunn Street. Dr. Finn specializes in diagnosing and treating peripheral artery disease in the legs. He is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology and echocardiography. He completed his bachelor’s degree in biology at the University of Texas before attending the Louisiana State University Health and Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed a master’s degree in patient-oriented research from Columbia University in New York, New York, where he trained as a cardiology, interventional cardiology and vascular medicine fellow. At this location, he also served as an assistant professor of medicine and was named chief cardiology fellow. He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, where he was also named chief medical resident and served as an instructor of medicine.
Tiger Drive Bridge closed until further notice
Thibodaux Police Department announced the Tiger Drive Bridge will be closed in both directions until further notice. The bridge will remain closed while waiting to undergo safety inspections. Mayor Tommy Eschete announced that due to damage caused to a piling on the Tiger Drive Bridge, the bridge will remain closed...
Jeaux on the Geaux Cafe Brews in Gray
When it comes to creating an atmosphere perfect for grabbing a coffee and a bite to eat, Downtown Jeaux owner Tommy Guarisco knows what it takes. Guarisco has captured the opportunity to expand Jeaux to a perfect location directly off of highway 90 in Gray. Not only does Guarisco have...
Rene’ Lloyd Barras
CPL Rene’ Lloyd Barras USMC , 74, a native of Baltimore, Maryland and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on July 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held at a later date. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Barras; sisters, Jan Blanchard and Janel (Ronnie) Ryan; children,...
Charles Edward Laughlin, Jr.
Charles Edward Laughlin, Jr., 81, a native of Raceland and a resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 9:30 am until 11:00 am at St. Hilary of Poitiers in Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian of Burial will begin at 11:00 am at St. Hilary of Poiters. The burial will follow at St. Mary Nativity Cemetery in Raceland, LA.
K. Gerald Haydel, Sr., M.D.
K. Gerald Haydel, Sr., M.D., 88, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM. Born December 11, 1933 he was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 8:30 AM until service time at The Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.
Houma resident named WoodmenLife Fraternalist of the Year for 2022
WoodmenLife announced that Danny Comeaux, Sr., of Houma, LA, is the 2022 National Fraternalist of the Year. Comeaux was nominated for this honor based on his commitment to his community and his consistent exemplification of WoodmenLife values. The WoodmenLife Fraternalist of the Year award is given to an outstanding member...
Preston Morris
Preston Morris, age 37, passed away on August 2, 2022. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to a celebration of life. It will be held on August 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Gray, Louisiana. Preston is survived by his father, Donald Morris,...
TFAE donates over $120,00 to public school educators
The Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence partnered with the Bayou Community Foundation to present a $40,000 donation to educators at Ellender Memorial High School. The surprise donation was presented to the teachers last week, with each teacher receiving $700 to stock their classrooms with the supplies needed. TFAE’s Executive Director...
TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
Debra Aucoin Benoit
Debra Aucoin Benoit, 71, a native of Labadieville, Louisiana and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on August 5, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Debra’s honor on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00am at St. Philomena Catholic Church in Labadieville, Louisiana with Mass beginning at 11:00am. Burial will follow in St. Philomena Cemetery.
Lafourche Parish plans to move forward with Valentine Bridge project
After years of being out of operation the Lafourche Parish Government announced its plans to move forward with the rebuilding of the Valentine Bridge. State Representative Reggie Bagala announced the project has received a $1 million commitment from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. Lafourche Parish Government partnered with...
Unified Command responds to oil spill in Terrebonne Bay
The unified command composed of the Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office (LOSCO), and Hilcorp continue its response to an oil discharge Wednesday after a tank platform collapse at the Hilcorp Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana. The source of the estimated 13,944 gallons of oil discharge...
Louisiana Economic Development to host Rural Revitalization meeting in Lafourche
Join the Louisiana Economic Development on Wednesday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a Rural Revitalization meeting. Hosted by the Lafourche Parish Government, the meeting will provide updates on activities impacting rural areas. The meeting will be held at the Lafourche Parish Mathews Complex, featuring representatives from...
LDWF agents arrest Cutoff man for boating violations following boating incident
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Cutoff man for alleged boating violations on Aug. 11 in Lafourche Parish. Agents arrested Carl Cressionie, 58, for operating or driving a vessel while impaired (DWI), vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation of a vessel. Agents booked him into the Lafourche Parish Jail.
LPSO in search of runaway teen
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Somer Strickland of North Main Street in Lockport. She was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the residence. When the grandmother returned at around 6 p.m., Strickland was not at the residence, and a suitcase was also missing. Detectives believe that the juvenile had coordinated with friends from her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to come to pick her up while her grandmother was away. It is believed that she may be headed to Mobile or already there.
Entergy Explains Why Utility Bills are Sky-Rocketing at Terrebonne Council Meeting
An Entergy representative presented the reason behind heightened utility bills at the Terrebonne Parish Council meeting last night. Paula Rome, the new Entergy Customer Service Manager for Terrebonne Parish, was present to address the increasing costs of electricity services. Rome presented reasons to better explain the high electricity bills residents have been experiencing. She started by explaining the factors that impact utility bills, “As we know, right now, it is record-breaking temperatures so everybody’s usage is higher than normal,” she began. She explained that the usage is the aspect of the bill that residents and business owners have the ability to control.
