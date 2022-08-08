Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is suspended 80 games for a positive drug test
Tatis won't play this season. MLB said he tested positive for clostebol, an anabolic steroid. Tatis said he accidentally took a medication to treat ringworm that contained the banned substance.
MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023
Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group...
2022 Field of Dreams Game guide
Following its 2021 inauguration, Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Game is back. Though Cincinnati will be this year’s home team, fans shouldn’t expect a completely red stadium. This historic event reflecting the beloved cinematic masterpiece will be bursting with Reds and Cubs fans. The 2021 Field...
White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'
It's been a rough go this season for the Cubs. With what's left of the 2016 World Series team, the Cubs are trying their best to produce a successful product on the field while rebuilding the roster. So far, this season's results have reflected this. The team holds a 45-65...
NBA to retire Russell's No. 6, honor his legacy in multiple ways next season
The NBA is going to honor Boston Celtics legend and Civil Rights icon Bill Russell in multiple ways during the upcoming 2022-23 season and beyond. Russell died July 31 at the age of 88. He is one of the greatest champions in team sports history with 11 NBA titles, five league MVP awards, 12 All-Star selections and many other honors/awards.
NBA・
How Bears rookie holder Gill put Santos' mind at ease
Special teams is often overlooked by football fans as rote plays that should be executed easily, every single time. But when it comes to kicking a field goal or a point-after try a lot goes into it. The long snapper, holder and kicker all have to be in-sync, like a well-oiled machine, for things to work. The Bears have rostered only one kicker, one holder and one long snapper this year, largely because they want that unit to get as many reps as possible together. With rookie Trenton Gill entering the mix, it’s even more important. By all accounts, however, the Bears’ special teams trio has gotten off to an impressive start.
Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
RELATED PEOPLE
Zack Greinke helps Royals beat Dylan Cease, White Sox 5-3
Zack Greinke worked out of trouble to hold Chicago scoreless into the seventh inning, and the Kansas City Royals beat Dylan Cease and the White Sox 5-3 on Thursday. Greinke allowed nine hits but didn't walk a batter, striking out five while throwing 95 pitches in 6 1/3 innings. The...
Mike Ditka Super Bowl sweater available at auction
A classic piece of Chicago spots attire is up for auction. The Bears sweater worn by former head coach Mike Ditka when the team won Super Bowl XX in 1985 is up for auction at the Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction. The bidding has already topped $31,000. The sweater vest...
Cairo Santos highlights 'sandy' field conditions at Soldier Field
Leave it to the Bears to dig a hole for themselves. Literally. After the weekend's Elton John concert at Soldier Field, the grass was left looking dead and riddled with holes. It looks like someone shut the water off for a few weeks. That would make for a pretty comical...
Ricketts: 'We plan to be very active again this offseason'
The Cubs' past two years can be described as overwhelming, tiresome and emotional. The team traded away their three biggest stars -- Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez -- in one clean sweep before last season's deadline. Many expected Ian Happ and Willson Contreras to be moved before this year's deadline but trades never came to pass.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Padres’ Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Friday. “The Commissioner of Baseball announced today that SD Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive...
Williams, Terry spotted at star-studded offseason workout
Patrick Williams and Dalen Terry are each amid critical NBA offseasons. And, by all accounts, they are attacking them with force — from the rookie Terry's strong Summer League showing to Williams' rigorous Los Angeles workouts, plus a Drew League cameo, alongside DeMar DeRozan. But Williams and Terry aren't...
WATCH: Cellphone falls out of Pirates player’s pocket mid-game
It’s not uncommon for a baseball player to have his helmet fall off while running the bases. But Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro lost something else on the Chase Field basepaths Tuesday night. In the top of the fourth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Castro went from first to...
Blackhawks sign back Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev
The Blackhawks announced Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev will re-sign with the team. Jones, 25, played his first season with the Hawks last season after spending the first three of his career with the Edmonton Oilers. He scored 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games played, averaging just under 13 minutes on the ice per game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA schedule release: Latest news, key dates for 2022-23 season
Almost time to mark your calendars, NBA fans. The schedule for the 2022-2023 season will soon be released. Which matchups might be circled are still to be determined with plenty of uncertainty remaining in the offseason. Star players like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell remain on the trade market, meaning...
NBA・
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0