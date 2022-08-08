ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersville, IA

NBC Sports Chicago

MLB will not return to Field of Dreams in 2023

Major League Baseball will not return to the Field of Dreams next year in Dyersville, Iowa because of construction, according to what one of the Field of Dreams site owners told the Des Moines Register on Tuesday. Former Chicago White Sox player Frank Thomas is part of the ownership group...
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 Field of Dreams Game guide

Following its 2021 inauguration, Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams Game is back. Though Cincinnati will be this year’s home team, fans shouldn’t expect a completely red stadium. This historic event reflecting the beloved cinematic masterpiece will be bursting with Reds and Cubs fans. The 2021 Field...
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 10, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears rookie holder Gill put Santos' mind at ease

Special teams is often overlooked by football fans as rote plays that should be executed easily, every single time. But when it comes to kicking a field goal or a point-after try a lot goes into it. The long snapper, holder and kicker all have to be in-sync, like a well-oiled machine, for things to work. The Bears have rostered only one kicker, one holder and one long snapper this year, largely because they want that unit to get as many reps as possible together. With rookie Trenton Gill entering the mix, it’s even more important. By all accounts, however, the Bears’ special teams trio has gotten off to an impressive start.
NBC Sports Chicago

Where should MLB go after Iowa? Cubs have ideas

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — If you build it, they will come. Major League Baseball has seen that with trips to an Iowa cornfield the past two years for the Field of Dreams game, and they’re returning to Europe next summer after a two-year delay for the second ever MLB London Series.
NBC Sports Chicago

Ricketts: 'We plan to be very active again this offseason'

The Cubs' past two years can be described as overwhelming, tiresome and emotional. The team traded away their three biggest stars -- Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez -- in one clean sweep before last season's deadline. Many expected Ian Happ and Willson Contreras to be moved before this year's deadline but trades never came to pass.
NBC Sports Chicago

Blackhawks sign back Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev

The Blackhawks announced Caleb Jones and Philipp Kurashev will re-sign with the team. Jones, 25, played his first season with the Hawks last season after spending the first three of his career with the Edmonton Oilers. He scored 21 points (6 goals, 15 assists) in 67 games played, averaging just under 13 minutes on the ice per game.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA schedule release: Latest news, key dates for 2022-23 season

Almost time to mark your calendars, NBA fans. The schedule for the 2022-2023 season will soon be released. Which matchups might be circled are still to be determined with plenty of uncertainty remaining in the offseason. Star players like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell remain on the trade market, meaning...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

