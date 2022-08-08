Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Related
kslsports.com
Utes Will Be Looking For Answers During Saturday’s Scrimmage
SALT LAKE CITY- There aren’t a lot of questions for the Utes this fall camp, but it doesn’t mean there aren’t a few things Kyle Whittingham would like sorted out during Saturday’s scrimmage. No fans or media will be permitted during Utah’s first scrimmage of fall camp with solid answers likely not coming till Monday’s media availability.
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #16 BYU’s Gunner Romney (Wide Receiver)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #16 is BYU’s Gunner Romney (WR). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Unrivaled: There Is No Excuse For Media Not Knowing Who Cam Rising Is
SALT LAKE CITY – Outside of a few quarterbacks in the history of Utah football, like Heisman trophy finalist Alex Smith, Brian Johnson who led the 2008 team to a Sugar Bowl win, or 12-year NFL veteran Scott Mitchell, the Utes are not known to be a quarterback haven.
kslsports.com
Ten BYU Prospects To Watch During 2022 Utah High School Football Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah high school football is back for another season. The 2022 campaign on the prep gridiron kicks off with a full slate of games on Friday, August 12. With the quality and quantity of prospects coming from Utah each year, BYU makes the Beehive State a top priority in its recruiting efforts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslsports.com
Utah Media Availability Quiet Ahead Of First Scrimmage
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah held their last media availability of the week on Wednesday ahead of their first big scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. No coaches were available after practice making the affair rather quiet, but it seems safe to say no news at this point is probably good news.
kslsports.com
Countdown To Utah Football: The 1994 Season
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are full steam ahead on the 2022 football season which many pundits nationally and locally feel could be the program’s biggest yet. While we all anxiously wait to see how things actually play out on the field, we thought it would be fun to travel back in time to some of Utah’s other big seasons. Last week Crimson Corner kicked-off our “Countdown To Utah Football” with the 1994 season. To help get a feel for what things were like then for the Utes, host Michelle Bodkin brought on former defensive back Edwin “EG” Garrette who was a part of that historic team.
kslsports.com
60 in 60: #18 BYU’s Isaac Rex (Tight End)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #18 is BYU’s Isaac Rex (TE). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
kslsports.com
Jacob Conover Enters 2022 Season As BYU’s Clear-Cut Backup QB
PROVO, Utah – After BYU football concluded spring practices last March, one of the burning questions was about the backup quarterback. Did Jacob Conover do enough to establish himself as Jaren Hall’s primary replacement?. During the offseason, BYU football released a depth chart that made Conover the number...
RELATED PEOPLE
kslsports.com
BYU Announces Upgraded Amenities At LaVell Edwards Stadium
PROVO, Utah – BYU athletics has made some enhancements to LaVell Edwards Stadium. On Thursday, BYU announced upgraded amenities catering to corporate sponsors at football games. LES amenities will be available to BYU’s Corporate Sponsors. LaVell Edwards Stadium will now have a “Club 22” on the west side...
kslsports.com
No. 15 Bountiful Cruises By Highland With Big Fourth Quarter
SALT LAKE CITY – The Bountiful Redhawks needed a big fourth quarter but they took down the Highland Rams 28-3 in the season opener on Friday night. Corbin Cottle brings back a 95-yard kick return and Faletau Satuala brings back an 84-yard pick-six in the victory. Here are all...
Comments / 0