Chuck Pagano on Roquan Smith dispute: 'It's tiring'
The Roquan Smith contract situation is a tiring mess for him and the front office. The two sides want to make a deal, but they don't want to pass on their desires. Because of the stalemate, Smith is conducting a "hold-in," meaning he shows up to practice, but doesn't participate. However, the situation made a turn for the worst on Tuesday. Smith announced his desire to be traded from the Bears in light of the stagnant negotiations.
How Bears rookie Jones has impressed Quinn in camp battles
LAKE FOREST – Braxton Jones has a lot of fans in the Bears' organization. There's a reason the fifth-round draft pick has seemingly taken hold of the starting left tackle spot and not let go. Battling veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn in practice has been a critical part of...
Fields impresses at practice with rotating WR group
In the Bears’ final practice before taking on the Chiefs in preseason action this Saturday, the offense looked better than it has in quite some time. They were once again effective in the low red zone, they moved the ball consistently and there were fewer penalties. For the first time, you could consider practice a “tie” between the offense and defense.
WATCH: Kyzir White Intercepts Jets QB Zach Wilson
Kyzir is already making plays with his new team.
What we learned as Fields operates crisp offense in red zone
LAKE FOREST – The specter of Roquan Smith overshadowed the Bears' final practice before their preseason opener. The star linebacker did not participate in practice Thursday despite being deemed healthy by the team. It's clear Smith plans to hold in while he and the Bears either work on a contract extension or a trade.
Brisker outlines goals for first preseason game
Matt Eberflus knows where the Bears stand at this point in training camp. He understands that he’s got a young, relatively inexperienced roster. So he’s made the decision that his starters will play in the team’s first preseason game this Saturday. “We need to play these guys,”...
What Bears taking Roquan off PUP means for contract talks
Roquan Smith is no longer physically unable to perform. What that means for his contract negotiations remains to be seen, but it appears the Bears are turning up the heat after the star linebacker’s trade demand Tuesday. Smith reported to camp at the end of July and was placed...
Healthy Roquan doesn't practice; Bears taking hold-in 'day-by-day'
LAKE FOREST – The Bears sent a message to Roquan Smith by activating the star linebacker off the PUP list Wednesday, one day after the 25-year-old requested a trade amid failing contract extension negotiations. We can play hardball if you want. By deeming Smith healthy to practice, the Bears...
Schrock: Roquan's hold-in could become dangerous sideshow for Bears
LAKE FOREST – Matt Eberflus has preached one thing consistently since he was named head coach of the Bears. Eberflus, a first-time head coach, arrived in Chicago and planned to raise the level of effort, intensity, and F's given in the Bears' organization. Star players were asked to go...
Fields-Getsy pairing among five things to watch in Bears vs. Chiefs
The first game of the Matt Eberflus era kicks off Saturday at noon when the Bears welcome old friend Matt Nagy and the Kansas City Chiefs to Soldier Field for their preseason opener. Through 13 days of training camp, the Bears have lost several players to various unknown ailments and...
Kyler Gordon among 2022-23 NFL DROY favorites
With the 2022 NFL preseason in full swing and the regular season just 27 days away, we have already begun looking toward which rookie will take home a special award: Defensive Rookie of the Year. This year's rookies are among some of the most-talented prospects in football and they are...
Mike Ditka Super Bowl sweater available at auction
A classic piece of Chicago spots attire is up for auction. The Bears sweater worn by former head coach Mike Ditka when the team won Super Bowl XX in 1985 is up for auction at the Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction. The bidding has already topped $31,000. The sweater vest...
2022 NFL preseason: 10 breakout stars to watch out for
NFL training camp is the perfect time for players to make an early impression with their head coach. That goes for rookies getting their first taste of the pros, emerging players looking to climb the depth chart and players coming off disappointing or injury-riddled seasons. And, of course, for fringe players hoping to secure the 53rd and final roster spot.
Report: N'Keal Harry to undergo ankle surgery
N’Keal Harry may be able to play for the majority of the season. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears wide receiver will undergo tightrope surgery on Thursday to repair his injured ankle. That will give Harry a timeline to return in eight weeks, per the report. Harry hurt himself...
Watson to start for Browns in preseason, appeal decision still awaits
Deshaun Watson will take the field tonight in an NFL game – albeit a preseason one – for the first time since Week 17 of the 2020 season. Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns named Watson the starter for their first preseason game, in Jacksonville against the Jaguars, which kicks off tonight at 7 p.m. ET.
Mooney looking to get vital information during preseason opener
LAKE FOREST – No one knows how much the Bears starters will play Saturday during their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney hopes he gets a good amount of time on the field against the Chiefs. While the preseason is relatively meaningless, Mooney believes it will give him valuable information about offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
Three risers, fallers from Bears camp ahead of preseason opener
Through two weeks of Bears training camp, we've seen a clunky offense, a potentially better than expected defense, a trade request from star linebacker Roquan Smith, and several injuries. Thirteen practices have given us some clarity on the first-string offensive line, the wide receiver jockeying, and perhaps spelled the end...
Here are the favorites to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
Kenny Pickett is currently listed as the third-string quarterback on the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart. Yet, he's still the favorite to be the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Pickett leads all first-year pros with +600 odds to take home the award, according to our partner, PointsBet. After being...
