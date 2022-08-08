ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Chuck Pagano on Roquan Smith dispute: 'It's tiring'

The Roquan Smith contract situation is a tiring mess for him and the front office. The two sides want to make a deal, but they don't want to pass on their desires. Because of the stalemate, Smith is conducting a "hold-in," meaning he shows up to practice, but doesn't participate. However, the situation made a turn for the worst on Tuesday. Smith announced his desire to be traded from the Bears in light of the stagnant negotiations.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields impresses at practice with rotating WR group

In the Bears’ final practice before taking on the Chiefs in preseason action this Saturday, the offense looked better than it has in quite some time. They were once again effective in the low red zone, they moved the ball consistently and there were fewer penalties. For the first time, you could consider practice a “tie” between the offense and defense.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Brisker outlines goals for first preseason game

Matt Eberflus knows where the Bears stand at this point in training camp. He understands that he’s got a young, relatively inexperienced roster. So he’s made the decision that his starters will play in the team’s first preseason game this Saturday. “We need to play these guys,”...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
NBC Sports Chicago

Kyler Gordon among 2022-23 NFL DROY favorites

With the 2022 NFL preseason in full swing and the regular season just 27 days away, we have already begun looking toward which rookie will take home a special award: Defensive Rookie of the Year. This year's rookies are among some of the most-talented prospects in football and they are...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Poles#Wi
NBC Sports Chicago

2022 NFL preseason: 10 breakout stars to watch out for

NFL training camp is the perfect time for players to make an early impression with their head coach. That goes for rookies getting their first taste of the pros, emerging players looking to climb the depth chart and players coming off disappointing or injury-riddled seasons. And, of course, for fringe players hoping to secure the 53rd and final roster spot.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: N'Keal Harry to undergo ankle surgery

N’Keal Harry may be able to play for the majority of the season. According to Mike Garafolo, the Bears wide receiver will undergo tightrope surgery on Thursday to repair his injured ankle. That will give Harry a timeline to return in eight weeks, per the report. Harry hurt himself...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mooney looking to get vital information during preseason opener

LAKE FOREST – No one knows how much the Bears starters will play Saturday during their preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Soldier Field. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney hopes he gets a good amount of time on the field against the Chiefs. While the preseason is relatively meaningless, Mooney believes it will give him valuable information about offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the favorites to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Kenny Pickett is currently listed as the third-string quarterback on the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart. Yet, he's still the favorite to be the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Pickett leads all first-year pros with +600 odds to take home the award, according to our partner, PointsBet. After being...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy