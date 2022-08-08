Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglr.com
Disturbance At Darlington Swimming Pool and Park
The Darlington Police Department wishes to make parents aware of a fight that occurred at the Darlington Swimming Pool Tuesday night. According to a social media post from the Police Department, there were a series of physical disturbances involving a small group of teens that occurred at the pool and the adjacent basketball courts. One teen ended up in the emergency room of a hospital. According to the Darlington Police Department, this was an isolated and rare incident involving a small group of teens. The Parks Department has taken swift action to ban those involved from the park and the Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation. If you or your children witnessed any part of the disturbance, the Police Department would like to hear from you. If you or your child has video of any part of the disturbance, they would especially like to know about that. Police would like to acquire as much information as possible to hold those involved accountable and to prevent this from happening again.
wglr.com
Darlington police asking for witnesses of fight at pool to come forward
The fight, which police described as isolated and rare, is under investigation. The teens involved were banned from Darlington parks. Anyone who witnessed the fight, especially those who might have video of it, is urged to speak to investigators by calling 608-776-4984. Despite the fight, Wednesday’s “Build the Pool” party...
wglr.com
DOC’s largest class of correctional officers of 2022 graduates, pointing to encouraging trend
MADISON, Wis. — Graduates from the largest Wisconsin Department of Corrections class of the year got their badges Thursday, and they’re ready to take on a tough job in a field that really needs them. “I know there’s a lot of burnout. People are tired, and I’d like...
wglr.com
‘More important than ever’: Local businesses band together to fight hunger in Green Co.
MONROE, Wis. — Hunger is a growing issue in Wisconsin, especially as families deal with higher costs for gas and groceries. That’s why a group of Wisconsin-based businesses got together with the Hunger Task Force Wednesday to distribute a package of cheese, meat, and produce from across the state. The packs, which the Hunger Task Force dubbed “Badger Boxes,” were made available to anyone who stopped by Monroe High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wglr.com
Referendum On Platteville School Improvements Coming
The Platteville School District Board of Education has unanimously approved, on a 9-0 vote, presenting school district residents with a comprehensive facilities referendum plan. School district residents will vote on the proposed plan on Tuesday, November 8th during the November general election. The plan is to improve the facilities and update the existing aging buildings and grounds at four campus sites. District residents will have the opportunity to vote on one referendum question that requests permission for the district to borrow funds in an amount not-to-exceed $36 million to address critical facility needs at all four campus sites. If approved by voters, the estimated maximum tax increase for the cost of the project for each $100,000 of fair market property value would be $68 per year, or $5.67 per month for approximately 21 years. Additional information and details on the proposed project, including preliminary site plans, will soon be available.
Comments / 0