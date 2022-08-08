ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Friday, August 12th: Jim Engster, Michael Bonnette

Baton Rouge lobbyist Jim Nickel fills in for Talk Louisiana Host Jim Engster and speaks to Engster briefly on his journey to this point in radio as well as LSU's upcoming football season. LSU’s Communications Director and Associate Athletics Director Michael Bonnette joins Nickel to discuss LSU athletics and their upcoming seasons.
Trump-endorsed candidates see another good primary night

Republican strategist Bill McCoshen and Democratic strategist Scot Ross join Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Jane Clayson to discuss the road to November’s midterms in Wisconsin after Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels won his primary Tuesday night. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022...
WISCONSIN STATE
