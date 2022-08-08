Read full article on original website
Related
wrkf.org
Baton Rouge Council approves status quo redistricting proposal despite minority population growth
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council approved a redistricting proposal Wednesday expected to preserve the racial and partisan makeup of the Council despite recent census data showing that changing demographics in the parish warranted a new configuration. The 12-member Council is comprised of seven majority-white districts that are currently...
wrkf.org
'Don't forget about us': Kentucky grocer speaks out about store damage caused by flooding
Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Gwen Christon, who owns the only grocery store for miles around the small town of Isom, Ky., which was devastated by recent flooding. Supporters are rallying to help her get back in business. Arthur, Gwen and Simon Christon, from left to right,...
wrkf.org
Friday, August 12th: Jim Engster, Michael Bonnette
Baton Rouge lobbyist Jim Nickel fills in for Talk Louisiana Host Jim Engster and speaks to Engster briefly on his journey to this point in radio as well as LSU's upcoming football season. LSU’s Communications Director and Associate Athletics Director Michael Bonnette joins Nickel to discuss LSU athletics and their upcoming seasons.
wrkf.org
Trump-endorsed candidates see another good primary night
Republican strategist Bill McCoshen and Democratic strategist Scot Ross join Here & Now‘s Robin Young and Jane Clayson to discuss the road to November’s midterms in Wisconsin after Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels won his primary Tuesday night. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrkf.org
Rep. Liz Cheney's political career hangs in the balance as Wyoming goes to the polls
Wyoming voters will decide the fate of Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday. The Wyoming Republican has angered many GOP voters for taking a stand against former President Donald Trump and his lies about the 2020 election. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd is in Wyoming talking with voters. This...
Comments / 0