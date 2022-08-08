ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
spectrumnews1.com

OC COVID-19 hospitalizations inch up again

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Orange County hospitals continued ticking back up as the death toll for last month nears 100, but testing-positivity rates are declining, according to data released Friday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. From Monday through Thursday, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Former LA Mayor Villaraigosa named infrastructure adviser for California

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure adviser for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. Villaraigosa’s appointment comes amid $120 million in funding awarded by the Department of Transportation to California for eight projects. He will be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County's housing market is 'normalizing'

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. — After two frantic years in Orange County real estate, Suzanne Seini finally sighs in relief. A year ago, Seini, the CEO and partner at Active Realty in Irvine, would write several offers on behalf of her client buyers, only to see them either get outbid or rejected by the seller.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Homeless students face barriers as school returns

LOS ANGELES — As students prepare to head back to class, many are doing so without a home to call their own. LAUSD staff say they don’t yet have an exact number for the increase in homeless students enrolled this fall, but according to the California Department of Education, more than 7,500 students enrolled in LAUSD for the 2021 to 2022 school year were considered homeless.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

USLA National Lifeguard Championships descend on Hermosa Beach

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. — Hundreds of lifeguards from across the nation will take part in a three-day competition in Hermosa Beach for the USLA National Lifeguard Championships. The competition includes water and beach-course events that challenge lifeguards’ lifesaving skills from surf swims to beach runs, paddleboards, to surf boats....
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Michelin Guide adds 18 LA restaurants

Anyone looking for proof that Los Angeles is a haven for globetrotting foodies should check out the list of LA area restaurants the Michelin Guide added Wednesday. The food their inspectors found “is too good to keep a secret,” according to the famed culinary website. The following are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Keller Williams
spectrumnews1.com

UCLA’s Jaquez siblings on following Dave and Ann Meyers’ legacy

In the 1970s, siblings Dave and Ann Meyers helped UCLA to the apex of college basketball, winning both men’s and women’s championships. Nearly a half century later, another pair of siblings, Jaime and Gabriela Jaquez, are hoping to help raise more championship banners in Pauley Pavilion. Gabriela and Jaime joined Kelvin Washington on “LA Times Today.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LASD deputy who took Kobe crash site photos describes scene

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who was among the first to arrive at the scene of the January 2020 helicopter crash that took the lives of Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his teenage daughter and seven others testified Friday in federal court that he snapped 25 pictures on his cell phone at the site, a third of which contained close-up images of body parts, and sent the pictures to others.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

TreePeople shows us how to save trees in drought

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Even though Los Angeles is under mandatory water restrictions, it’s important to save our trees during the drought. TreePeople suggest watering young trees once per week in the morning or evening, and watering older trees every two to three weeks. You can also water...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Hazardous chemical spill in Perris prompts evacuations, freeway closure

PERRIS, Calif. (CNS) — A hazardous chemical spill from a rail car that posed an explosive threat in Perris prompted authorities Friday to expand an evacuation warning, impacting multiple neighborhoods and streets, some of which had already been evacuated. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the evacuation warning...
PERRIS, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Lane closures planned Thursday evening on I-15 south of Corona

CORONA, Calif. (CNS) — Lanes on the southbound side of Interstate 15 between Corona and Temescal Valley will be shut down Thursday evening to finalize work on a roughly mile-long expansion project, and officials asked motorists to plan ahead to avoid travel delays. Crews have largely completed the “I-15...
CORONA, CA

