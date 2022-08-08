ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins activated from PUP list, reportedly on track for Week 1 vs. Jets

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Dobbins recorded 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 134 carries as a rookie in 2020 before missing all of last season.

signed Mike Davis to a contract in May as insurance behind the rehabbing Dobbins. In addition to Davis, the Ravens have Gus Edwards and Justice Hill on the projected depth chart at running back.

Edwards is also recovering from a torn ACL however, after going down during a September 2021 practice and missing the entire season.

