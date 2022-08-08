Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Spokane residents would receive hundreds each month in new stimulus programJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Related
spokanepublicradio.org
KPBX Kids' Concert: Familiar Favorites Family Sing-Along
Live KPBX Kids’ Concerts are back this September! Join Spokane Public Radio in-person on Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m. at River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave for the first live Kids’ Concert in more than two years. Local musicians Jen Edgren and Jim Jones will play...
inlander.com
The Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival celebrates 20 years of banjos, mandolins and camaraderie
About 20 minutes outside of downtown Spokane and a few more miles down a curvy, meandering road sits Medical Lake's Waterfront Park. The park, while quite desolate during the colder months, is vibrant and full of activity once the weather creeps up past 70 degrees. The beach harbors sandcastles made by careful hands and the baseball fields are often flocked with Little League teams just learning how to slide into home. However, the biggest event that the tiny town, and even tinier park, sees is the annual Blue Waters Bluegrass Festival.
spokanepublicradio.org
New biography explores the life of an early Spokane leader
Historian and author Ty Brown has just published a new book about a man who played a big role in how the city of Spokane developed during its earliest days and then he went to make a name for himself in the skiing and mining industries. His name is Byron Riblet.
Sandpoint Reader
The Sandpoint Eater: Still my Sandpoint
Lately, it seems all we hear (or talk about) is our ever-changing Sandpoint landscape. Last year, my daughter Ryanne published a book about the changes we’re facing throughout the region, Pushed Out: Contested Development and Rural Gentrification in the American West. I saw plenty of changes last weekend when...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pugetsound.media
Nia Wong Leaves KXLY
After 3 years at Spokane’s Channel 4 tv KXLY, Nia Wong departs, with her final newscast on August 11. Wong came to KXLY from Las Vegas. Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
Greenwood Cemetery is Spokane is the Creepiest, Most Haunted in Washington State
This place of enteral rest is said to be the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane. It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted. Did we mention there is also a spooky secret...
Great grandson of Spokane founder A.M. Cannon says he supports playground being named after Candy Rogers
SPOKANE, Wash. — The push continues to name a Spokane playground after a young girl who was murdered more than 60 years ago. Along with the girl's family, the great grandson of one of Spokane's founding fathers is speaking out in support of the idea to name a city playground in the girl's memory.
Your Photos: Hail storms strike the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — On Thursday, August 11, 2022, a severe thunderstorm rocked several regions around the Inland Northwest with golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts reaching 70 mph. Here are the photos viewers sent in from all around the Inland Northwest:. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube...
RELATED PEOPLE
inlander.com
Readers react to our stories about No-Li's Times Square ad and the Camp Hope cooling shelter that city officials wanted to remove
Readers respond to an Inlander.com story about No-Li Brewhouse's ad in Times Square (8/4/22):. LORI REMZ: And they do so much for our community as well. LAUREN STACHOWIAK: Very cool, and with no spelling mistakes!. BRYAN GIBSON: Jet Juiced is my favorite beer in the US. JASON ALLEN: That's awesome!...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Modern Goddess opens for business
SANDPOINT – Attaining a sun-kissed glow just became that much easier — and healthier — with the newly opened Modern Goddess Tanning Salon. After a six-year career in escrow and sometime providing in-home care to developmentally disabled adults, Talia Hindberg, 27, said she made a leap to switch to the beauty industry after realizing that sitting behind a desk just wasn’t for her.
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!)
Loud and Constant Humming / Rumbling noise is North Spokane (Low Frequency Disturbance - Looking for help!) Recently moved into a home in North Spokane and we've been having an issue with a loud external rumble / humming noise that goes on for several days straight. The noise appears to be a low frequency noise similar to that of a loud compressor with the youngest here stating it "sounds like a motorcycle is in the house." I was initially directed to call the police and make a formal noise complaint and was told they'd help me investigate but after a month and a half of calls/complaints/and paperwork they've never even bothered showing up! Rather frustrated I'm seeking any sort of help to try and track and solve this issue. Many in the neighborhood are suffering from the disturbance this noise causes and I'm sure many others beyond the block are as well. First some quick clarifications, the sound isn't coming from in the house as others on the block can hear it and it can be heard outside much louder than in the home, the sound has a clear direction (south of our position, I'll clarify later in this post), and it's not caused by traffic as it doesn't have the variance traffic/motor noise causes and is far to consistent/constant to be passing vehicles (especially as the sounds keeps its properties in both day and night, no matter the traffic volume). Location : To not give my exact location away (this is a public account) I'll be using the crossway of Lincoln Rd and N Standard St as my 'reference' point. This position is a bit away from the busy street but close enough it should be easy to visualize the location. Investigation so far : From that reference point (Lincoln Rd and N Standard St) the sound is rather loud and clearly discernable from other noises in the environment, however a distinct direction is hard to make out. Moving about .6 to .7 miles north of this point and I'm unable to discern the noise anymore, same with heading far enough West tho I didn't record the exact distance it became inaudible because the traffic from Division made discerning the noise rather difficult when loud vehicles were passing (tho it felt about the same if not slightly less). In contrast tho heading south .6-ish miles and the noise was still clearly audible and could easily be discerned from other sounds. Originally I had planned to walk in various direction to try and get a parameter of the sound however the loud humming / rumble noise covers a much larger area than I had originally anticipated and I haven't yet extended beyond this. Originally we thought it may be coming from a faulty vent/compressor system in the nearby strip mall (and still may be) or potentially some sort of piping systems of the near by apartments (Lincoln Village Apartments) but I haven't been able to confirm this in any way. I've already tried contacting Spokane City Code Enforcement but they've been extremely slow and it sounds like they won't actually do any investigating on their own outside specific complaints meaning I need to find what's causing the noise with certainty before I can actually advance and get this issue resolved. If anyone has any info / advice / follow ups or would be willing to help in any way please let me know! This sound has been extremely distressing to several people in the family and I'm sure we're not alone. With how useless the local police and enforcement has been on this issue I can't imagine I'm the first person to complain, this issue needs to be elevated and solved! EDIT : https://preview.redd.it/sc07m8ckuvg91.png?width=561&format=png&auto=webp&s=0976f71290aac24956085770261eaac5358c7a61 Spectral Frequency Display of the noise making inside my home (small spike on the right is me clicking to end the audio capture). Sadly my set-up won't capture below 36hz so it doesn't show it as clearly as more high-end professional hardware but is enough to show how aggressive the noise is. To explain to those unaware, the main bulk of the sound is reaching 30+ dba at the 100hz and below range, with a small tapper off above it up-to 600hz. This is defined as a low frequency noise but is certainly loud enough for anyone without severe hearing damage to discern. (note : Noise around 1k range is a PC fan, I'd capture a compare to when the noise is and isn't happening but it's happening right now so... yeah, can't really do that at the moment >.<) ​ EDIT 2 : Recorded a video with my phone out in-front of my house that displays the rumbling noise I'm talking about. Since it's day time there's still traffic noise which kinda muddies it but hopefully it gets the point across. [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e\_dx2\_SM](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ne1e_dx2_SM)from SpiritShard.
KREM
Garage Lodge to bring a new kind of storage facility to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new storage facility concept is in the works in Spokane. Garage Lodge will be a facility designed for people who need warehouse space, where individuals will buy space instead of renting it. Chris Bornhoft is transforming an empty plot of land on the border of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Severe thunderstorms likely for Spokane & North Idaho Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all North Idaho counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The threat for damaging thunderstorms with high winds and large hail is increasing this Friday afternoon. The Severe Weather Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has been raised to...
Young heroes save two Spokane teens from drowning in Lake Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Garrett Leonard heard someone was in trouble just off the dock at North Idaho College, he ran to help. He looked into the clear waters of Lake Coeur d’Alene and saw a motionless body about 12 feet down at the bottom, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
inlander.com
Seeds of change are being planted in Washington's largest cannabis desert
At a Pasco City Council meeting in late July, David Morgan, an owner of downtown Spokane's Lucky Leaf, gave a presentation about the benefits cannabis retailers can bring to a blighted or overlooked area within a city. He had to give the presentation because before Morgan can open a new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KHQ Right Now
Spokane firefighters put out RV fire during thunderstorm
SPOKANE, Wash. - During Thursday's thunderstorm, Spokane firefighters put out an RV fire.
spotonidaho.com
Chance of thunderstorms for Spokane, Inland Northwest (Video)
Spokane and the Inland Northwest could see thunderstorms on Wednesday as warm, wet weather moves through the region. Get the latest forecast details: KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA...
New fire risk as lightning blitzes the Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash.– Conditions are ripe for one of the most active periods of lightning for the whole summer in the Pacific Northwest. An active low-pressure region off the West Coast has storms in the forecast until the weekend. Storm activity in Oregon has been considerable since the start of the week, including over 5,000 strikes on Tuesday. The Northwest Interagency...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
Comments / 1