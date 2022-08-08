Read full article on original website
This Weekend Is A Busy One At The Los Alamos Arts Council/Fuller Lodge Art Center
The 2022 SUMMER ARTS & CRAFTS FAIR is coming to the Fuller Lodge Lawn Saturday, Aug. 13 13 with more than 100 vendors selling jewelry, fine art, pottery, skincare, clothing, plants, decor, and more! All handmade and original designs perfect for any budget. The event is in conjunction with the Los Alamos County Fair, Rodeo, and Parade.
County: COVID-19 Newsletter For Aug. 11 Available Online
Please take a minute to read through this week’s COVID-19 Community Newsletter. Learn about the changes CDC announced today regarding isolation, mask wearing and testing guidance; see the data indicating Los Alamos has moved to LOW on the Community Levels chart; and take this week’s survey! Click here to view the newsletter: https://conta.cc/3vXRJCz Courtesy LAC.
Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo Is This Weekend Aug. 11-14
Scene from the 2017 Los Alamos County Fair & Rodeo. Photo by Vint Miller/LAC. Join Los Alamos County and other partnering organizations on Aug.11-14 for exhibits, the Friday Night Concert, the parade, a fair at Ashley Pond Park, Summer Arts & Crafts Fair at Fuller Lodge, the Rodeo at Brewer Arena, and much more!
Third Annual Stroll The Stables Slated For Sunday
Take the kids to the stables on North Mesa Sunday morning for a real treat. Courtesy photo. The 3rd Annual Stroll the Stables will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 14. Visit the stables in the morning and then head over to the rodeo for the afternoon. This year there is lots to learn about:
White Rock Presbyterian Church Hosts ‘Not-Just-Junk-In-Your-Trunk’ Sale Saturday
White Rock Presbyterian Church, who a couple of months ago “came out” as LGBTQIA+ allies, will be hosting the second “Not-Just-Junk-In-Your-Truck” sale on Saturday, August 13, from 8 am – 11:30 am in the church parking lot. All kinds of treasures will be available to...
Parks & Recreation Board to Discuss Golf Course Improvements Thursday
Los Alamos County staff and the golf course design team are scheduled to provide an update and acquire input from Parks and Recreation Board for Phase 2 of the project at their regular monthly public meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The project is separated into two phases. Phase 1...
County: Community Development Dept. Seeks Community Input On White Rock Metropolitan Redevelopment Area Plan
Los Alamos County’s Community Development Department (CDD) and its consultant Site Southwest invite the public to an open house to learn about the draft Metropolitan Redevelopment Area (MRA) Plan for White Rock. The open house will be held at the White Rock Library Multi-Purpose Room, 10 Sherwood Blvd., on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Community members may drop by between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to ask questions and provide feedback on proposed strategies to drive catalytic projects in the downtown. Proposed strategies include:
John Watt Talks Nanomaterials At The Periodic Table Monday At Bathtub Row Brewing Co-Op
Get the big picture on small things when John Watt talks nanomaterials for the August installment of The Periodic Table, a science outreach event organized by the Bradbury Science Museum. Join us on the patio Monday, August 15, 5:30-7 pm at Bathtub Row Brewing Co-op, 163 Central Park Square, Los Alamos. A materials chemist and electron microscopist at the Center for Integrated Nanotechnologies (CINT) at Los Alamos National Laboratory, Watt will discuss how cryogenic imaging techniques from structural biology research are having a big impact in materials science. Photo Courtesy LANL.
Yard Sale List: Aug. 12-14
4171 Arkansas Ave, Los Alamos. 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Saturday. No early birds. Too much to list. Stop by and make an offer. 206 Rover Blvd, White Rock. 8 a.m. to noon, Friday and Saturday. Vintage items, collectibles and many vintage items. Vintage rock LPs from 1960s to 1970s and other records. Antique chairs and other vintage furniture. Tools and lawncare items.
Council Chair Randall Ryti: Using The 20th Street Lots To Support Local Business
Now that the Council has voted to terminate the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) project for the six lots in 20th Street; it is time for Council to act quickly to use this land to help support local businesses. Two years ago, the Council agreed to donate the land to TNJLA in exchange for the economic benefits for a Marriott hotel and conference center project.
Support Option D For Golf Course Expansion
I love the golf course. No, I don’t golf, but that expanse of green—glorious even in drought as we pour all our gray-water allotment onto it—is just plain restful to look at during these past 22 years of drought. I like walking the perimeter trail, too, and commuting on the Walnut Canyon trail over the bridges to Eastern Area. It’s not dangerous. You don’t need to worry about getting eaten by a bear or hit with a golf ball—I rarely see many golfers and even fewer bears.
LAPD Investigating Anti-LANL Weapons Program Graffiti In Downtown Los Alamos
Graffiti that appeared overnight at 1789 Central Avenue in downtown Los Alamos as well as in the Ashley Pond area. Photo by Lindsey Bargelt. Los Alamos Police Department is reviewing video of the downtown area of Los Alamos looking for clues as to who is responsible for graffiti that appeared overnight at 1789 Central Avenue, Ashley Pond Park and Ashley Pond Pavilion.
