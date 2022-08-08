Read full article on original website
Daphnie Sevenn
4d ago
you just believe any headline! that's why they write any headline LIE. you don't even know details or evidence but your nose is all in it😲
Reply(1)
6
Denise J
4d ago
His sentencing day should be a national holiday. That's the least our government can do after all the ptsd they allowed this man to inflict on us. That, and free mental health services for his minions so they can be deprogrammed and learn how to think for themselves again instead of being at his beck and call...on stand-by if you will.
Reply
5
Roger
4d ago
Well, whatever goes against him is good.We know that he is above the law but hopefully he gets stressed out to a point that he gets a massive heart attavk!!
Reply(4)
8
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Comments / 20