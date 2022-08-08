Read full article on original website
This Place in History: Barre Cow Pasture
It was originally an area for cattle to graze, but it was later a golf course and is now a woodland preserve open for hiking.
Colchester Sun
This $529,000 colonial home in Essex has been lovingly updated to include a modern kitchen and other amentities
The primary suite of this colonial home in Essex has a bathroom with a custom tiled shower. There are two other bedrooms and lots of closet space as well as a eat in kitchen with space to entertain guests. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price:...
Colchester Sun
Aunt Dot’s Place and Essex Rotary Club receive grant money from State Farm
TOWN OF ESSEX – Aunt Dot’s Place, a community food shelf in the Town of Essex, and the Rotary Club of Essex received grants this summer from Essex State Farm agent Kaitlyn Raymond,. The organizations received $10,000 and $5,000 respectively. The grant donations are part of a larger...
mynbc5.com
Shelburne Farms co-founder dies while helping grandchildren
SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
Colchester Sun
GALLERY: Lunafest at the Essex Experience
TOWN OF ESSEX —The Essex Experience green was filled with local vendors and rows of lawn chairs as people gathered for Lunafest, a traveling festival of short films by and about women, last Friday, Aug. 12. The film portion of the night’s festivities was ticketed, with all proceeds going...
WCAX
Shelburne celebrates long time employee
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday for a longtime employee. Paul Goodrich has been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent and is proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.
WCAX
Burlington homeless pod project underway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work crews have started prepping the future site of a new homeless pod community in Burlington’s Old North End. Signs and fences went up Friday at the Elmwood Avenue lot that will house the site. City officials say the next steps include installing utilities and removing the median.
WCAX
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne farms community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 74 year-old Marshall C. Webb, who lives on the property, drowned on Thursday afternoon. Shelburne police tell us Webb died trying to keep his grandkids safe. He was swimming off a boat with...
mynbc5.com
Crews battle fire at popular northern New York restaurant
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Crews worked overnight to fight a fire at a popular Saranac Lake restaurant. The Saranac Lake Police Department said a fire broke out at McKenzie's Grille on Lake Flower Avenue last night. Officials said the fire is out, and the roadway surrounding the restaurant has...
‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan
“Kayla was the kind of woman that was not afraid to be herself,” said a former colleague. “She was proud, goal oriented, and on her way to accomplishing great things in life.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A blazing flame extinguished’: Mentors remember Burlington homicide victim Kayla Noonan.
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
The Valley Reporter
VTRANS: Main Street poles will come down – next year
For those keeping track of downtown Waterbury infrastructure, there’s a mix of good news and bad news to report. In the good column: Stowe Street paving is moving along and a $200,000 state grant was approved to help replace sidewalks on Randall Street and part of Park Row, work town officials are aiming to get done this summer.
Addison Independent
Starksboro denied exit from MAUSD
ADDISON COUNTY — Voters in the towns of New Haven, Bristol and Monkton were divided on Aug. 9 over whether to ratify the town of Starksboro’s vote to leave the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD), though ultimately a no vote from the town of New Haven thwarted Starksboro’s hard-fought withdrawal effort.
mynbc5.com
Burlington's sidewalk sale provides boost for local businesses
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Wednesday is the first day for the sidewalk sale in Burlington at the Church Street Marketplace. The annual sale event has been going on since 1970 and will continue until Aug. 14. “It is a way for us to highlight some of our summer deals, move...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Lake Champlain Shows Out Again on Day 2
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Fishing was outstanding on Day 2 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. Calm conditions prevailed throughout the day, and good numbers of high-quality bass made it to the weigh-in as a result. Check out which pros and Strike King co-anglers put themselves in position for the win on Championship Thursday.
colchestersun.com
This $349,900 home in Colchester has a spacious, fenced backyard and lots of windows
This single level home in Colchester includes a spacious garage and private, fenced backyard. There are three bedrooms with lots of windows and the large living room is perfect for entertaining and relaxing after a long day. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 1 full. Price: $349,900. Square Feet: 1,008. HIGHLIGHTS: single level...
Colchester Sun
Essex Conservation and Trails Committee discusses Emerald Ash Borer mitigation plan
The Essex Conservation and Trails Committee met on Tuesday, Aug. 9 to hold officer elections and discuss the town’s Emerald Ash Borer mitigation plan. The chair, vice chair and clerk positions were maintained by incumbents Alan Botula, Mike Spaeder and Betsy Dunn, respectively. Preparing for the worst. The Emerald...
Forest Fire Burning Over 5 Acres of Rugged Terrain in Adirondack Mountains
A fire is burning over 5 acres of rugged terrain in the Adirondacks Mountains and crews are still working to put it out. California isn't the only place dealing with forest fires. The dry summer weather has increased the risk across the nation, including in New York State. Forest Rangers...
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
nbcboston.com
Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode
A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn. Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph...
