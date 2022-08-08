ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

mynbc5.com

Shelburne Farms co-founder dies while helping grandchildren

SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
SHELBURNE, VT
Essex Junction, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Entertainment
Essex, VT
Colchester Sun

GALLERY: Lunafest at the Essex Experience

TOWN OF ESSEX —The Essex Experience green was filled with local vendors and rows of lawn chairs as people gathered for Lunafest, a traveling festival of short films by and about women, last Friday, Aug. 12. The film portion of the night’s festivities was ticketed, with all proceeds going...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Shelburne celebrates long time employee

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday for a longtime employee. Paul Goodrich has been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent and is proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Burlington homeless pod project underway

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work crews have started prepping the future site of a new homeless pod community in Burlington’s Old North End. Signs and fences went up Friday at the Elmwood Avenue lot that will house the site. City officials say the next steps include installing utilities and removing the median.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne farms community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 74 year-old Marshall C. Webb, who lives on the property, drowned on Thursday afternoon. Shelburne police tell us Webb died trying to keep his grandkids safe. He was swimming off a boat with...
SHELBURNE, VT
mynbc5.com

Crews battle fire at popular northern New York restaurant

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — Crews worked overnight to fight a fire at a popular Saranac Lake restaurant. The Saranac Lake Police Department said a fire broke out at McKenzie's Grille on Lake Flower Avenue last night. Officials said the fire is out, and the roadway surrounding the restaurant has...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
WCAX

Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
BURLINGTON, VT
The Valley Reporter

VTRANS: Main Street poles will come down – next year

For those keeping track of downtown Waterbury infrastructure, there’s a mix of good news and bad news to report. In the good column: Stowe Street paving is moving along and a $200,000 state grant was approved to help replace sidewalks on Randall Street and part of Park Row, work town officials are aiming to get done this summer.
WATERBURY, VT
Addison Independent

Starksboro denied exit from MAUSD

ADDISON COUNTY — Voters in the towns of New Haven, Bristol and Monkton were divided on Aug. 9 over whether to ratify the town of Starksboro’s vote to leave the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD), though ultimately a no vote from the town of New Haven thwarted Starksboro’s hard-fought withdrawal effort.
STARKSBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington's sidewalk sale provides boost for local businesses

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Wednesday is the first day for the sidewalk sale in Burlington at the Church Street Marketplace. The annual sale event has been going on since 1970 and will continue until Aug. 14. “It is a way for us to highlight some of our summer deals, move...
BURLINGTON, VT
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Lake Champlain Shows Out Again on Day 2

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – Fishing was outstanding on Day 2 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. Calm conditions prevailed throughout the day, and good numbers of high-quality bass made it to the weigh-in as a result. Check out which pros and Strike King co-anglers put themselves in position for the win on Championship Thursday.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace

CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
VERMONT STATE
nbcboston.com

Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode

A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn. Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph...
RANDOLPH, VT

