ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Titusville Herald

Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Titusville Herald

Spartansburg Fair parade seeks 100 horses and more

The Spartansburg Community Fair is only 27 days away and it’s time to start thinking about the parade. I live on the parade route and we invite friends and family to park in our back yard and set their chairs along the curb in front of our house. It’s a grand time with a parade that never disappoints the kids and the kids at heart.
SPARTANSBURG, PA
erienewsnow.com

Railroad Work to Close Road in Columbus Township, Warren County

Scotts Crossing Rd. in Columbus Township, Warren County will be closed to through traffic Aug. 15-19 for railroad work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday. Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad will be fixing the railroad crossing south of the intersection of Route 6 and Scotts Crossing Rd.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
CLARION, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Warren County, PA
City
Pittsfield Township, PA
wesb.com

Council Hears Request to Name Elm Street Bridge After Veteran

A man submitted a request to memorialize a veteran with the Elm Street bridge at Tuesday’s Bradford City Council meeting. Ken DuBois, the man presenting the petition, was the next-door neighbor of James Oxley who gave his life in the battle of Quang Tri Provence in the Vietnam War and requested that Oxley be memorialized through signage and poles on the bridge with the 55th anniversary of his passing approaching.
BRADFORD, PA
Titusville Herald

Dr. Wayne A. Martin, 66

We are sad to announce the passing of Dr. Wayne A. Martin, of Centerville. He passed away unexpectedly at age 66 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Wayne was born on Feb. 19, 1956, in San Diego, California to Ruth L. (Parker) Martin and the late Dr. William “Bill” W. Martin. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1974 and moved on to Washington and Jefferson College. He left W&J in 1977 to go to Temple University, where he earned his Doctorate degree in Dentistry in 1980.
TITUSVILLE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Denning
eriereader.com

Celebrate Erie is Fresh for 2022

"We wanted this year to have a fresher feel to it," expressed Aaron Loncki, executive director of Celebrate Erie. "I think it's important that we celebrate all the different parts of Erie like we have in the past, our food, our culture, our businesses, etc. But I think this year, we really wanted to hone in on the future of Erie and the up-and-coming pieces of Erie, and wanted our entertainment to reflect that," Loncki explained.
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Council Hears Complaint About Yard Signs

A resident of Abbot Road submitted a complaint and a petition to the Bradford City Council Tuesday against a fellow resident on the street with a vulgar sign on their property and its possible effect on passing children. The sign, one of many on the yard, consisted of a single...
BRADFORD, PA
YourErie

Local groups demand changes to Bayfront Parkway Project

The push is on for local groups in Erie that are demanding that the Bayfront Parkway Project be changed. It’s an effort that has continued for years, but Tuesday night they held a meeting at the Blasco Library in order to talk to residents in hopes that they will sign a petition form. These groups […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Roundabout Work to Close Part of Hamot Rd.

Part of Hamot Rd. will be closed at the intersection with Oliver Rd. and Flower Rd. starting next week due to the construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday. The southern Hamot Rd. leg will close Monday, Aug. 15,...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Livestock#Momentum#Carnival#The Warren County Fair
wesb.com

“Save Bradford Hospital” Group Holds Meeting

“Save Bradford Hospital” held a meeting at the Bradford Area Public Library Wednesday night. One of the groups founders Betsy Costello mentioned that the group would be issuing “three demands” to Kaleida Health in a future meeting with them. The demands are that surgical services at BRMC be reinstated, that there are attended beds at the hospital, and the return of an ICU.
BRADFORD, PA
WTAJ

Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
DUBOIS, PA
YourErie

Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community

Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wesb.com

Planned Power Outage in Port Allegany

There will be a planned power outage in Port Allegany on Monday. In a release, the Borough announced that they had been informed by Penelec that there would be an outage from 8:30 AM until 2 PM Monday for Pearl Street, Main Street, Laurel Heights, and Laurel Lane. No reason...
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Annual Cruise-In Returns To Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Unique and antique; cars of all types will be on display this week during Jamestown’s annual Cruise-in. Hosted by the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the Der Kobbler’s auto club, the cruise-in is returning for its 29th year. “Last year...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy