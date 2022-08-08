Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Warren County Fair starts off with a black powder bang
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Warren County — The Warren County Fair had the first full day of activities on Tuesday. The rides were full of kids, stomachs were full of food and the show ring full of spectators for the Cowboy Mounted Shooting Demonstration. “This is every eight-year-old boy’s dream, shooting...
Titusville Herald
Spartansburg Fair parade seeks 100 horses and more
The Spartansburg Community Fair is only 27 days away and it’s time to start thinking about the parade. I live on the parade route and we invite friends and family to park in our back yard and set their chairs along the curb in front of our house. It’s a grand time with a parade that never disappoints the kids and the kids at heart.
erienewsnow.com
Railroad Work to Close Road in Columbus Township, Warren County
Scotts Crossing Rd. in Columbus Township, Warren County will be closed to through traffic Aug. 15-19 for railroad work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday. Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad will be fixing the railroad crossing south of the intersection of Route 6 and Scotts Crossing Rd.
explore venango
The Docktors Are In: Trio of Friends Open New Business in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A chance encounter with an elderly man looking for some help has led to the creation of a new business for three local men. The Docktors LLC, a dock construction, repair, removal, and installation service, is open for business in Clarion, New Bethlehem, DuBois, Emlenton, Oil City, East Brady, and surrounding areas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wesb.com
Council Hears Request to Name Elm Street Bridge After Veteran
A man submitted a request to memorialize a veteran with the Elm Street bridge at Tuesday’s Bradford City Council meeting. Ken DuBois, the man presenting the petition, was the next-door neighbor of James Oxley who gave his life in the battle of Quang Tri Provence in the Vietnam War and requested that Oxley be memorialized through signage and poles on the bridge with the 55th anniversary of his passing approaching.
Titusville Herald
Dr. Wayne A. Martin, 66
We are sad to announce the passing of Dr. Wayne A. Martin, of Centerville. He passed away unexpectedly at age 66 on Tuesday morning, Aug. 9, 2022, at his residence. Wayne was born on Feb. 19, 1956, in San Diego, California to Ruth L. (Parker) Martin and the late Dr. William “Bill” W. Martin. He graduated from Titusville High School in 1974 and moved on to Washington and Jefferson College. He left W&J in 1977 to go to Temple University, where he earned his Doctorate degree in Dentistry in 1980.
erienewsnow.com
New Pay Scale At Waldameer Park & Water World Attracted Many New Employees
Over 600 people are employed at the Amusement Park this Summer. Many High School or College students filled out applications in the Spring. They heard about the new pay scale at Waldameer Park and Water World and applied. Under the new wage scale, anyone age 17 or over starts at...
Check Out The Biggest Home For Sale In Western New York
If you come from a big family or like to play host for family parties and friend get-togethers you are going to need a big home. How about the biggest home for sale in Western New York? This home listed for sale in Bemus Point on Zillow offers over 10,000 square feet of living space.
RELATED PEOPLE
eriereader.com
Celebrate Erie is Fresh for 2022
"We wanted this year to have a fresher feel to it," expressed Aaron Loncki, executive director of Celebrate Erie. "I think it's important that we celebrate all the different parts of Erie like we have in the past, our food, our culture, our businesses, etc. But I think this year, we really wanted to hone in on the future of Erie and the up-and-coming pieces of Erie, and wanted our entertainment to reflect that," Loncki explained.
wesb.com
Council Hears Complaint About Yard Signs
A resident of Abbot Road submitted a complaint and a petition to the Bradford City Council Tuesday against a fellow resident on the street with a vulgar sign on their property and its possible effect on passing children. The sign, one of many on the yard, consisted of a single...
Local groups demand changes to Bayfront Parkway Project
The push is on for local groups in Erie that are demanding that the Bayfront Parkway Project be changed. It’s an effort that has continued for years, but Tuesday night they held a meeting at the Blasco Library in order to talk to residents in hopes that they will sign a petition form. These groups […]
erienewsnow.com
Roundabout Work to Close Part of Hamot Rd.
Part of Hamot Rd. will be closed at the intersection with Oliver Rd. and Flower Rd. starting next week due to the construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday. The southern Hamot Rd. leg will close Monday, Aug. 15,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wesb.com
“Save Bradford Hospital” Group Holds Meeting
“Save Bradford Hospital” held a meeting at the Bradford Area Public Library Wednesday night. One of the groups founders Betsy Costello mentioned that the group would be issuing “three demands” to Kaleida Health in a future meeting with them. The demands are that surgical services at BRMC be reinstated, that there are attended beds at the hospital, and the return of an ICU.
Invictus Nightfall bar opens in DuBois
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new bar is open in DuBois that gives a nightclub atmosphere. Invictus Nightfall has been in the works for over a year now. The new bar is a part of the already existing, Invictus Weapon Throwing. The most difficult part for the owners of the bar was obtaining their […]
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
Meadville leader latest Pennsylvania mayor charged with malfeasance
(The Center Square) – Mayors of Pennsylvania's small towns and large cities have fallen afoul of the law with varying reasons. Meadville Mayor Jaime Kinder is the latest added to the list. Larger cities tend to have trouble with bribery, corruption, and the abuse of public funds, while small...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pennsylvania elk watching season gets under way with annual Elk Expo
Pennsylvania’s elk watching season officially gets under way Saturday and Sunday, August 20-21, with the annual Elk Expo of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and Elk Country Visitor Center. The largest elk celebration in the northeastern U.S. is held each year at the visitor center in Benezette, near the...
Weather live from Warren County Fair
On August 9, Tom Atkins went over to the Warren County Fair for a live weather segment.
wesb.com
Planned Power Outage in Port Allegany
There will be a planned power outage in Port Allegany on Monday. In a release, the Borough announced that they had been informed by Penelec that there would be an outage from 8:30 AM until 2 PM Monday for Pearl Street, Main Street, Laurel Heights, and Laurel Lane. No reason...
wnynewsnow.com
Annual Cruise-In Returns To Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Unique and antique; cars of all types will be on display this week during Jamestown’s annual Cruise-in. Hosted by the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce and the Der Kobbler’s auto club, the cruise-in is returning for its 29th year. “Last year...
Comments / 0