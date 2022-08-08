ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Comments / 1

American USA
4d ago

And they gave him a ticket and sent him home to his mother that has no control or accountability. Apple / tree ,

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man charged with felony offense in wake of shoplifting investigation

LERAY- A North Country man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a shoplifting investigation, authorities say. Travis J. Dailey, 38, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Watertown) Thursday afternoon. He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree (property value exceeding $1,000).
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Man allegedly steals boat & attempts to disguise it

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of stealing a boat and attempting to disguise it. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Michael Luca is accused of stealing the boat from Sweeney Road in the town of Potsdam and removing distinguishing parts from it. He’s...
POTSDAM, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Alexandria Bay, NY
State
New York State
Alexandria Bay, NY
Crime & Safety
Watertown, NY
Crime & Safety
informnny.com

Ogdensburg woman arrested in relation to Dollar General theft

OSWEGATCHIE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Ogdensburg was arrested following an incident earlier this summer. According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies investigated a larceny in the Town of Oswegatchie on July 2. An investigation alleged that 37-year-old Tara M. Redmond stole several items from...
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

5 Lewis County residents arrested in connection to meth investigation

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five residents from Lewis County have been arrested following ongoing methamphetamine investigations. According to the Lewis County Drug Task Force, this includes Port Leyden residents 32-year-old Lucas W. Dafoe, 20-year-old Paul D. Dafoe Jr., 31-year-old Ashley M. Galarneau, 38-year-old Travis B. Weber, and Lowville man Tyler J. Moroughan.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

Ogdensburg traffic stop leads to drug arrest

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in the City of Ogdensburg. According to NYSP, 45-year-old Jason A. Montroy of Canton was pulled over on State Route 37 in Ogdensburg on August 11 for speeding. However, when pulled over, Montroy was found to be...
OGDENSBURG, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Suv#Traffic Violations
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/4/22

Statute: PL155.25 AMO (2172) On 08/04/2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., Dallas Bennett was arrested for Petit Larceny following an incident where she stole property from a business in the City of Oswego. Bennett was processed at the Oswego City Police Department and released on an appearance ticket with a return court date of 08/18/2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Oswego City Court.
OSWEGO, NY
WIBX 950

Man Ticketed After Crash Sends Amish Buggy Driver to Hospital in Le Ray

A Jefferson County man is recovering, hospitalised with injuries following a crash between a car and a horse-drawn buggy on Monday. According to the findings of a preliminary investigation, the New York State Police says 55-year-old Anthony J. Morrow of Theresa, New York, was driving a 2007 Honda Odyssey northbound on State Route 37 in the Jefferson County town of Le Ray "when he failed to observe an Amish horse-drawn buggy that was traveling northbound. The vehicle struck the Amish buggy from behind."
LE RAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Oversized load snarls Ogdensburg traffic

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - There was a bit of a traffic jam in downtown Ogdensburg Thursday. What looked like a wind turbine tower delivery got hung up making a turn off State Street. City Manager Stephen Jellie told 7 News these deliveries are taking a different route, now going...
OGDENSBURG, NY
informnny.com

Redwood man dies as result of fatal crash on Bailey Settlement Road in Town of Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Redwood man has died as a result of a one-car crash on Bailey Settlement Road in the Town of Alexandria on Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on August 8. According to a press release from New York State Police, 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north when he lost control of the truck he was driving and went off the shoulder, striking a utility pole and stopping over an embankment.
REDWOOD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wwnytv.com

Dogs rescued from Watertown apartment fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters rescued two dogs from a fire at an apartment in Watertown Wednesday evening. First responders were called to a report of an air conditioning unit on fire at 1229 Faichney Drive at Ontario Village apartments around 7 p.m. Crews found smoke coming from the...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Man accused of DWI following hit-&-run crash

HERMON, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man has been charged following an alleged hit-and-run crash in the town of Hermon. State police say 21-year-old Payton Smith was traveling on County Route 20 when he allegedly sideswiped the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene. Smith was charged with driving...
HERMON, NY
informnny.com

St. Lawrence County hit-and-run leads to DWI arrest

HERMON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have released details regarding a hit-and-run investigation in St. Lawrence County. According to NYSP, on August 8, a victim’s vehicle was struck by a 2021 Dodge Ram operated by 21-year-old Payton Smith of Redwood. State Police said that Smith was...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

SUV crashes into Watertown building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A vehicle crashed into a building in Watertown Wednesday morning. Reports of a white SUV crashing into the back of a warehouse at 800 Starbuck Avenue came through around 5:30 a.m. Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel treated the driver at the scene. Officials say no charges are...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Man dies after crashing pickup into pole

ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A Redwood man is dead following a one-car crash in the town of Alexandria Monday evening. State police say 47-year-old Steven Shoulette was driving north on Bailey Settlement Road around 7 p.m. when he lost control of his pickup truck, which went off the road, hit a utility pole, and came to reset over an embankment.
REDWOOD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy