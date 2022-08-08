Read full article on original website
How Tom Brady is navigating life and football at 45
TAMPA — Before ending his retirement and returning to the Bucs, Tom Brady knew he had to make better use of his timeouts. At 45, the needs of his growing family ― wife Gisele and three children, Jack (14), Benjamin (12) and Vivian (9) — have increased.
Browns C Nick Harris (knee) likely out for season
Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris is likely headed for season-ending knee surgery, coach Kevin Stefanski said Saturday. Harris, 23, was
AP source: Jets' Wilson out 2-4 weeks with knee injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets appear to have avoided a preseason nightmare. Wilson is expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, according to a person with knowledge of the injury. The person told The Associated Press the timeline for how long Wilson is sidelined will be determined by a second opinion and an arthroscopic procedure to repair the meniscus. It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — knee injury during the second offensive series of New York’s 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia on Friday night. Tests after the game indicated the ACL was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the exact nature of the injury. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced details.
