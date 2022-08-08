Iggy Azalea Announces She’s ‘Coming Back’ to Music: ‘Cry About It’

Click here to read the full article.

Consider Iggy Azalea officially out of retirement. The rapper took to Twitter to announce her re-entry to the music industry on Monday (Aug. 8).

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she tweeted. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

In response to the announcement, fans dug up older tweets by the star decrying the treatment of female artists in the industry in response to her announcement, with one from 2019 saying, “The music industry is so f—ed when it comes to taking advantage of/not respecting the women successfully operating within it; as well as those aspiring to break into it. It’s actually sad.”

The “ I Am the Stripclub ” rapper first announced she was planning to “ take a few years ” away from making music in July 2021 after releasing her third studio album, The End of an Era , the following month. “Shifting my energy and focus to what I’m most excited about is what is right for me and I hope you’ll continue to support whatever creative projects I’m out here doing!” she told fans in her July 2021 announcement.

In the interim, Azalea created a makeup collection with BH Cosmetics inspired by the early 2000s called Totally Plastic, and has focused on raising Onyx, her 2-year-old son with ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti. Last October, she also headlined the halftime show for the New York Knicks’ opening home game at Madison Square Garden backed by the Knicks City Dancers, an experience she confessed she’d “never been so scared in my life” over.

Read Azalea’s full statement about returning to music below.