Britney Spears Set to Make Musical Comeback With Elton John on ‘Hold Me Closer’

By Tomás Mier
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Britney’s back, bitch! Pop icon Britney Spears is back in the studio, six years after releasing Glory , thanks to a duet with none other than Elton John .

Though a release date has yet to be announced, John confirmed the collab, sharing an image of the single artwork, which features a simple rocket emoji and a red rose, symbols used by each of the artists. A pre-save link for the track, leading to John’s website, was also made available.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

The confirmation of the new song from John and Spears comes two weeks after Page Six reported that the two had recorded a duet of his 1971 classic “Tiny Dancer.” It’s unclear if the new single interpolates the song, or if it’s a separate project, though the words “hold me closer” are featured throughout the chorus of the John classic.

“Hold me closer, tiny dancer/Count the headlights on the highway,” he sings on the original. “Lay me down in sheets of linen/You had a busy day today.”

According to Page Six , the two icons reportedly recorded their new version of “Tiny Dancer” — the track Rolling Stone ranked as the Number 47 best song of all time — together in Beverly Hills, alongside producer Andrew Watt .

The upcoming song is the first taste of music from Spears since she was freed from her 13-year conservatorship last November. It’s also her first release since her label dropped a deluxe edition of her 2016 LP Glory in 2020.

Spears, who married her longtime partner Sam Asghari in early June, recently shared a clip that features her singing her pop hit “Baby One More Time” a cappella. “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long,” she captioned the video , adding that she’s been pushing for releasing a new version of the track for some time.

As for John, he’s been collaborating with modern pop artists over the last few years. He enlisted Dua Lipa for “ Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) ,” which interpolates a few of his songs, including “Rocket Man (I Think It’s Going to Be a Long, Long Time),” and “ Nothing Else Matters ” with Miley Cyrus for his 2020 Lockdown Sessions LP. He also joined Lady Gaga on Chromatica ‘s “ Sine From Above .”

Comments / 1

