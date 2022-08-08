ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Thunderbirds to perform Las Vegas flyover this afternoon

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Thunderbirds will be performing a Las Vegas arrival Monday afternoon as they return to their home station Nellis Air Force Base.

The flyover will take place at 2:15 p.m., and comes after a 19-day deployment to four separate show sites.

“Las Vegas is our home,” said Lieutenant Colonel Justin Elliott. “This team spends a lot of time deployed around the country, so this is just one small way for us to thank the Las Vegas community, our host,
for their unyielding support of the Thunderbirds and the United States Air Force.”

You can find updates on the Las Vegas arrival time on the Thunderbirds Twitter account, @AFThunderbirds.

