States With the Most Supply Chain Disruptions

In April 2020, the share of businesses reporting a large or moderate negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic was 90%. Two years later, that figure has only fallen to 66%. Some industries—like manufacturing, retail trade, and construction—have suffered more than others due to supplier delays, while businesses that rely less on a supply of physical goods have felt less impact. With these differences between industries, states are also feeling disparate effects of supply chain disruptions. Researchers calculated the percentage of businesses in each state experiencing domestic supplier delays, then ranked states accordingly.