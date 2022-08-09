ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Florida Man And Woman Arrested Brutally Attacking Snorkeler Too Close To Their Waterfront

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

A married couple was arrested Sunday after attacking a snorkeler near their residence during a dispute over the snorkeler’s proximity to their waterfront property.

Paulo De Oliveira, 65, and Katia De Oliveira, 61, of Marathon, were both charged with aggravated battery and battery.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on the 100 block of 12th Street, Gulfside, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a battery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y0lIE_0h9OKHCL00
Paulo De Oliveira and Katia De Oliveira

According to investigators, all parties involved in the incident were present as well as multiple family members of the victim.

The victim’s family members were in a boat approximately 25 yards from shore. The victim, a 36-year-old St. Petersburg, Florida man, was bleeding profusely from the head.

In the news: Woman Found Dead From Gunshot In Her Leesburg Home’s Laundry Room

Before the victim was taken to Fisherman’s Hospital, he told Deputies he was snorkeling close to the dock and got into an argument with the two suspects over his right to snorkel in the area.

He stated both suspects struck him in the head and other parts of his body — Paulo De Oliveira with some kind of pole and Katia De Oliveira with a fishing rod. The other people on the boat all corroborated the victim’s story.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the security camera footage also corroborated the victim’s story.

Paulo De Oliveira and Katia De Oliveira were booked into the Monroe County Jail.

Willie Hinds
3d ago

lol they didn't really see that one coming to rich to follow the law I would own that house

Reply
5
