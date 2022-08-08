Meet Your Business: Freedom Sports and Physical Therapy opens in Florence

Your Name : Josh Hamilton

Business Name : Freedom Sports and Physical Therapy

Town/Neighborhood : 99 E. Butte Ave., Florence

Hours of operation : Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday and Friday, 2 a.m. to noon.

Personal background highlights : I’m a native of Wyoming where I grew up in a very small town. I graduated as salutatorian from Tongue River High School in Dayton, Wyoming, in 1997. My senior year of high school I sustained a bad knee injury that required surgery and several months of rehabilitation afterward. This directed me toward a career in the health sciences. I attended university including my post graduate work in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Upon graduation, I moved to Chandler to begin my career. In 2007, I married my wife, Heather Stockton (Hamilton). We have had four beautiful children and currently are rearing them in San Tan Valley.

Professional background highlights : I graduated from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks with both a masters and doctorate degree in physical therapy. I began my career working at an outpatient therapy clinic in Chandler. During my first few years of my career, I also worked at clinics in Gilbert and Queen Creek. In 2011, I took a job in Florence working for Affinity Physical Therapy. I have continued working in the Florence community until 2021, when I left that job to open my own clinic.

What I do : I offer outpatient physical therapy services treating a wide range of orthopedic and neurological conditions. We provide a fun, family and friendly atmosphere for people to come when they are at their lowest physically. Through our expertise and experience we provide excellent care to get people to their goal and restore the function that they have lost. Our team has a combined 27 years of experience in physical therapy with 16 of those years specifically in Florence.

What I like most about doing business here : I love working in the Florence community, because even though it is quite a bit larger than the place I grew up, it still reminds me of my small-town upbringing. People are friendlier and really want to get to know you in a smaller community like Florence as compared to a large city like Phoenix. I was immediately welcomed into the community in 2007 when I first started working here and I have met many great people and made many friends within the town of Florence.

Changes I’d like to see in this area : I have seen in the last several years a general trend in Florence of cleaning up and beautifying these old run-down properties in Florence, especially through the downtown corridor. I would love to see these improvements continue throughout town and I hope that as I continue to improve and beautify our property on Butte Avenue this can act as a catalyst for others to do the same with their properties.

What am I promoting : We’re promoting physical health for all ages throughout the community. The name of the company reflects what we desire for everyone in the town of Florence. We want people to be free from pain, disease and limitations related to their physical conditions. In addition, we support individual freedom and support a community that gives its residents the freedom to be who they are and live their lives without infringement of their rights as Americans. I feel that Pinal County in general and Florence specifically supports these freedoms and that’s one of the reasons I chose to start my business in Florence.

What I’m excited about and why : I’m excited to start serving the residents of Florence again after having taken this last year and a half off while I worked toward getting this business operational and dealt with a personal major health crisis. I have missed working with the Florence people for the last year and half and have missed those daily conversations with my friends and customers and just getting to know people better. One of the best things about a smaller community like Florence is that I can really get to know the people better and hopefully make a positive impact in their lives.

Favorite community cause and why : While it’s not specific to the community of Florence, one of my favorite causes to support is Feed My Starving Children. They provide meals to starving families in [developing] countries and regions but they rely on volunteer labor to pack the meals and donations to buy the food. My family and I have supported this organization for years with both financial support and time spent packing meals. This cause is precious to me because I have also served on mission trips to Haiti to provide support to families and orphans in the poorest areas of Haiti that were so badly impacted by the 2010 earthquake. Feed My Starving Children sends meals to Haiti to feed some of these orphans and families that don’t have the means to feed themselves.

When and why I started my business/employment here : I am starting a new clinic in Florence because the prior company that I worked for, though in Florence, wasn’t providing the kind of service to the community that I think they deserve.

Where was before and why I left : I started in Florence with Affinity Physical Therapy in 2011. The company then became known as Rise Rehabilitation. Rise Rehab merged with several other companies to become Empower Physical Therapy where I continued as the clinic director until November 2020, when I put my resignation in with the plan to start my own clinic.

My family : I have been married to my wife, Heather, since 2007. We have four wonderful children: Adlea 12, Landen 10, Avery 9 and Layton 9.

My interests & hobbies : Outside of physical therapy I enjoy gardening, shooting, camping, hiking, golf, hunting and watching my children play sports.

People who inspire me (and how) : My original boss when I started in Florence, Will Humphreys. He taught me the business of physical therapy and has supported my growth from a somewhat clueless staff therapist all the way to clinic director. He, along with the teaching of others that he connected me with, have taught me what I need to know to be successful running my own clinic and company. I will forever be grateful to him for what he has taught me. I also have to include my wife, Heather, who has been nothing but supportive through the last year and a half as I dealt with a major health issue and as I laid all the groundwork for this business all the way through building it and getting it open.

My guiding philosophy : I don’t have a specific guiding philosophy but rather look to God for guidance in life and business. I look to Proverbs 22:1 as guidance for business: “A good name is rather to be chosen than great riches, and loving favor rather than silver and gold.” This verse teaches me that the way you treat people and conduct yourself is much more important than making a lot of money.