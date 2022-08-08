ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Police need help finding missing 38-year-old woman

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
foxsanantonio.com

REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bexar County Deputies to increase presence in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence downtown. Deputies will be on the Riverwalk walking, on horseback, or even on bike patrol. The increased presence downtown is to ensure that our great city stays growing in a positive light. Two ways to...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Antonio Brown
Powhatan
Nicholas Patrick
foxsanantonio.com

Update on the trial of an accused ax murderer from 2020

SAN ANTONIO - New details on the trial of an accused ax murderer, two years after the gruesome killing of a San Antonio woman. Prosecutors say Rafael Castillo used an ax to kill 31-year-old Nicole Perry back in 2020. Her dismembered body was found by trash crews in Southeast Bexar...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

A wildlife posse were a big hit at the San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you see a sloth hanging out with a python and a baby alligator at the airport, but this unlikely trio was on full display Friday over at the San Antonio International Airport. A most unexpected animal encounter has become somewhat of a summer...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

It's Science: San Antonio is the No. 1 BBQ city in the world

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is renowned for so many things. The Alamo, The River Walk, the San Antonio Spurs and some of the best food in the State of Texas. But the Alamo City can now lay claim to the crown of Best BBQ City in America, beating out such favorites as Memphis, Dallas and Kansas City, according to a new report by online real estate resource Clever.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern

SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

North East ISD schools return to campus to begin new year

SAN ANTONIO - Students from several districts went back to school today, including one of San Antonio's largest districts, the North East Independent School District. Our cameras were out at Churchill High School Wednesday morning and there was plenty of traffic outside the school. We spotted students with those new backpacks ready to start the new year off right.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway begins now!

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday, the 11th, is the official start of our annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Call (800) 667-3578 to purchase your raffle ticket. The $248,000 dollar home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located in the Lennar at Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Top Gun' superfan has seen the movie and sequel 45 times

SAN ANTONIO - It could be another milestone weekend at the movies for Tom Cruise's Maverick it recently passed Titanic for number 7 on the all-time money list and a local woman is doing her part to help the cause. Christyne Butilier will spend this weekend like many others this...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio organizations partner to form promising new career center

SAN ANTONIO - A new first-of-its-kind career center has opened its doors in our area to help connect people with new jobs and training services. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today for the career center that's inside of the San Antonio Food Bank in partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo. We're told it's the first time a workforce center has ever been located inside of a food bank.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

