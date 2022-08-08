Read full article on original website
Police need help finding missing 38-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing 38-year-old woman. Police say Sharon Lynn Oglesby has been missing since August 7. Sharon is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 150 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She also has a butterfly tattoo on her shoulder.
Young man leaves long blood trail to his apartment after being shot on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A young man is in the hospital after being shot while walking on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday along Woodstone Drive near Interstate 10. Police said the 18-year-old was walking along the sidewalk in front of an apartment complex when someone...
Police looking for who shot to death 2 teenagers at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the community to help bring a killer or killers of two teenagers to justice. The deadly shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on July 29 at the Union Pines Apartments off Pleasanton Road near West Gerald Avenue on the South Side. Police said...
Man getting order at food truck shot dead during carjacking, police search for suspects
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot and killed during a recent car jacking and police need your help to bring the killers to justice. The deadly incident happened just before 3 a.m. on July 31 in the parking lot near a food truck off South Flores Street near Beatrice Avenue on the South Side.
REWARD: Suspects gunned down 2 people outside Northwest Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in catching the suspects who gunned down two people in a parking lot of a Northwest Side bar. Police said Jasmine Scott, 27, and Evan Scott, 41, were sitting in a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. on Apr. 27 in the parking lot off Fredericksburg Road not far from Medical Drive.
San Antonio police respond to report of man with 'toy gun' on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department responded to a report of a man carrying a gun, but upon further investigation, police said it was a toy gun. The initial report, called in by a woman, claimed that a male was seen carrying a gun in the 3200 block of Nacogdoches St. on the Northeast Side of the city.
Bexar County Deputies to increase presence in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing its presence downtown. Deputies will be on the Riverwalk walking, on horseback, or even on bike patrol. The increased presence downtown is to ensure that our great city stays growing in a positive light. Two ways to...
Police searching for suspect in North Side fast food restaurant robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a fast food restaurant on the North Side. The robbery took place just before 4 p.m. on July 31 at the Jack in the Box off Blanco Road near Lockhill Selma Road. Police said suspect entered the restaurant...
Update on the trial of an accused ax murderer from 2020
SAN ANTONIO - New details on the trial of an accused ax murderer, two years after the gruesome killing of a San Antonio woman. Prosecutors say Rafael Castillo used an ax to kill 31-year-old Nicole Perry back in 2020. Her dismembered body was found by trash crews in Southeast Bexar...
North East ISD school bus involved in 3-vehicle accident, no students on board, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A North East Independent School District bus was involved in a crash early Friday morning. The accident took place around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection Thousand Oaks Drive and Wetmore Road. San Antonio Police officials confirm that no students were on board the bus at the time...
Two ladies rescued after crashing into parked car, flipping their vehicle over
SAN ANTONIO - Two women had to be rescued after their vehicle rolled over onto its side in Far Northeast Bexar County. The accident happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Bending Crest and Barton Rock Lane near Windcrest. Deputies believe speed may have been a factor in the crash when...
A wildlife posse were a big hit at the San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - It's not every day you see a sloth hanging out with a python and a baby alligator at the airport, but this unlikely trio was on full display Friday over at the San Antonio International Airport. A most unexpected animal encounter has become somewhat of a summer...
It's Science: San Antonio is the No. 1 BBQ city in the world
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is renowned for so many things. The Alamo, The River Walk, the San Antonio Spurs and some of the best food in the State of Texas. But the Alamo City can now lay claim to the crown of Best BBQ City in America, beating out such favorites as Memphis, Dallas and Kansas City, according to a new report by online real estate resource Clever.
U.S. Army training exercises continue for 3rd straight night in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - For the third straight night, the U.S. Army conducted training exercises on the streets of San Antonio. One of the locations was Downtown off Broadway and 9th Street. Several black hawk helicopters could be seen swiftly landing in a parking lot to drop off soldiers then quickly...
San Antonio home is on the market with its own natural cavern
SAN ANTONIO – Are you looking to purchase a new home? Well, we may have found a perfect house for you. It’s a one-story, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths home with a huge walk-in closet in every bedroom. It has a beautiful, landscaped property, and its own cavern. That’s right this house has its own underground natural cavern.
Semi-truck overturns on highway and spills thousands of Bud Light beer cans on road
This bud's for you, you and you. A semi-truck overturned around 8:50 a.m. at the Interstate 71 ramp to Interstate 265 near Louisville. A beer truck overturned and broke open sending hundreds of cases of beer into the median which will take a while to clean up. While traffic was...
North East ISD schools return to campus to begin new year
SAN ANTONIO - Students from several districts went back to school today, including one of San Antonio's largest districts, the North East Independent School District. Our cameras were out at Churchill High School Wednesday morning and there was plenty of traffic outside the school. We spotted students with those new backpacks ready to start the new year off right.
The Saint Jude Dream Home Giveaway begins now!
SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday, the 11th, is the official start of our annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Call (800) 667-3578 to purchase your raffle ticket. The $248,000 dollar home comes with three bedrooms, two baths, and a two-car garage. It's located in the Lennar at Cardinal Ridge Neighborhood near Marbach and Loop 410.
'Top Gun' superfan has seen the movie and sequel 45 times
SAN ANTONIO - It could be another milestone weekend at the movies for Tom Cruise's Maverick it recently passed Titanic for number 7 on the all-time money list and a local woman is doing her part to help the cause. Christyne Butilier will spend this weekend like many others this...
San Antonio organizations partner to form promising new career center
SAN ANTONIO - A new first-of-its-kind career center has opened its doors in our area to help connect people with new jobs and training services. A special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today for the career center that's inside of the San Antonio Food Bank in partnership with Workforce Solutions Alamo. We're told it's the first time a workforce center has ever been located inside of a food bank.
