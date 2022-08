Gamut Gallery's annual Call-4-Work exhibition is a chance for artists to push against preconceived norms of what art "should" be. All media is accepted for submission, artists of all levels are encouraged to submit, and there is never a predetermined theme for the exhibit. After reviewing the body of submitted works, each year's chosen guest curator is free to hand-select a group of pieces that showcase the complete "Gamut" of visual mediums. The resulting exhibit makes for a memorable, one-of-a-kind event the space is thrilled to host each fall. With guest curator Jamie Owens behind the wheel, Gamut Gallery's 2022 C4W exhibition, Pinky Promise, is an enthusiastic and unexpected portrayal of emerging, established, and outsider artists across North America and Mexico.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO