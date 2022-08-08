Read full article on original website
Maine assessing cybersecurity threats in elections
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As our elections become more reliant on technology than ever before, New England government leaders are preparing to combat cyberattacks. Senator Angus King and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows were among the speakers at Thursday’s Election Cybersecurity Workshop. Studies that were cited found no...
Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard
BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
Despite opposition, CMP asks state regulators for rate increase in 2023
Maine (WABI) - Central Maine Power has filed new documents with state regulators to increase its rates. That plan was first announced in the spring -- and Thursday CMP made the request official. The plan -- as proposed -- would add about 5 dollars a month to the average residential...
Maine hospitals reject report finding them noncompliant with price disclosure rules
Maine (WABI) - A new report finds Maine hospitals need to be more transparent about their prices. Hospitals are now expected to comply with rules intended to empower patients. Roughly the same rate in Maine, with only 2 of the 11 hospitals examined rated compliant...Maine General in Augusta and St. Joseph’s in Bangor.
Small earthquakes shake part of Maine
Maine (WABI) - A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries.
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness hosts Greenlandic and Alaskan indigenous colleagues
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Connecting with Wabanaki culture and community - that was the goal of Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness Thursday. They welcomed a group from Greenland and Alaska with the help of University of Southern Maine’s Department of Tourism and Hospitality. “This region is a healing place....
Fill the Bus for United Way of EM, Penquis
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s almost time to go back to school. A pair of local organizations are working to help students whose families could use a little help to have what they need to kick off the year. United Way of Eastern Maine and Penquis hosted their annual...
293 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are down. The Maine CDC says 128 people are in the hospital with the virus, down 17 from Wednesday. 15 people remain in critical care. down six. Two people are on ventilators. The Maine CDC also reports 293 new cases. There are...
Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
