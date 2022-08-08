ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

wabi.tv

Maine assessing cybersecurity threats in elections

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - As our elections become more reliant on technology than ever before, New England government leaders are preparing to combat cyberattacks. Senator Angus King and Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows were among the speakers at Thursday’s Election Cybersecurity Workshop. Studies that were cited found no...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard

BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
BELFAST, ME
wabi.tv

Small earthquakes shake part of Maine

Maine (WABI) - A pair of small earthquakes shook part of Downeast Maine Thursday evening. The magnitude 2.8 quake was centered just east of the town of Centerville, not far from Machias, just after 7 p.m. People several towns away reported feeling shaking, but there are no reports of any injuries.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Fill the Bus for United Way of EM, Penquis

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s almost time to go back to school. A pair of local organizations are working to help students whose families could use a little help to have what they need to kick off the year. United Way of Eastern Maine and Penquis hosted their annual...
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
wabi.tv

293 newly recorded COVID cases in Maine

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state are down. The Maine CDC says 128 people are in the hospital with the virus, down 17 from Wednesday. 15 people remain in critical care. down six. Two people are on ventilators. The Maine CDC also reports 293 new cases. There are...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Bangor fans welcome Pitbull to Waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor didn’t stop the party Thursday, hosting Pitbull and Iggy Azalea on the “Can’t Stop Us Now” tour. Fans of all ages lined up outside the Maine Savings Amphitheater hours in advance. According to Setlist.FM, this was Pitbull’s first concert in Maine....
BANGOR, ME

