ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

This bicycle party makes a point. Boise event is back to help nonprofit, hurt goatheads

By Michelle Jenkins
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fGZg2_0h9OJTVc00

Hey Idaho, how you holdin’ up in this heat?

August is a jerk! It’s mad hot, super dry and all things green are withering away.

Well, almost everything. You know what continues to thrive? Goatheads. That evil puncturevine that spreads furiously and produces thorny spines that wreak havoc on bicycle tires, inflatable rafts, precious pet paws and our own two feet.

The puncturevine is kind of like your drunk friend — obnoxious, hard to control and even harder to get rid of. But they do know how to prompt a party.

The bicycle community is once again invited to celebrate with its archenemy at the Boise Goathead Fest on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise.

The major attraction is, of course, the pedal-powered parade, which starts at 11 a.m. But don’t just spectate. Get in on the all-ages/bikes/abilities action. So tune up that ride and don’t forget to dress up. Registration is at 10 a.m. at the Idaho Capitol steps, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise.

After the parade, which is about a 2-mile route, party it up at the park from noon to 5:30 p.m. Bands will be playing and beers will be flowing courtesy of Lost Grove Brewing . There will also be activities for the children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ffcpv_0h9OJTVc00
The goathead is an offensive dude, but fun to party with. See for yourself at the Boise Goathead Fest at the end of the month. It benefits the Boise Bicycle Project. Lila Streicher

The festival is free to attend. However, a $6 donation is appreciated to ride in the parade, which gets you a 2022 Boise Goathead Fest patch. There is also an option to donate more if you like. All funds go to Boise Bicycle Project , which “promotes the personal, social, and environmental benefits of bicycling,” according to its website.

“This is year 5 for Boise Goathead Fest, and we are so excited to bring our wonderfully weird bicycle festival back to Boise at full scale,” said Jimmy Hallyburton, Boise Bicycle Project executive director, in a news release. “With over 5000 costumed riders expected in the pedal-powered parade and nonstop bicycle-related activities, games, and entertainment in the park, Boise is soon to be home to one of the largest bicycle festivals in the country.”

For more information and parade registration, go to boisegoatheadfest.com .

To join the Weed Warrior Team and help rid local areas of the spiky goathead, visit boisegoatheadfest.com/picking-the-path-to-goatheadfest to participate in one of the goathead-pulling events.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Cars
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Cars
KIDO Talk Radio

Top and Bottom Ranked Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Idaho

Idaho and Treasure Valley area schools are getting ready for students to head back soon. How do school rankings look for the Boise metro area?. A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Bicycling#Bike#Parade#Vehicles#Cecil D Andrus Park#Lost Grove Brewing#The Boise Bicycle Project
104.3 WOW Country

Three Boise Area Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate

Boise is starting to gain national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long standing Idaho eateries to close. New and prosperous dinning experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Talk Show Host Responds To Ammon Bundy’s Letter

I appreciate your letter and your kind words. I consider you a friend and a patriot. Whether we agree on everything or not, your courage to sacrifice your liberties for the betterment of others cannot be questioned. You are indeed someone who walks the walk in today's polarized cancel culture...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman sentenced for 2020 murder at Boise hotel

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa woman who killed a man in October 2020 during an attempted robbery in a Boise hotel room is going to prison for first-degree murder. Eava June-McCarthy, 20, was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with 18 years fixed, for the death of Gamaliel Nava. June-McCarthy in March 2022 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of destruction of evidence.
BOISE, ID
visitidaho.org

5 Surprises From Our Family Vacation in Idaho

The Spring Break Family worked in partnership with Visit Idaho to create this Travel Tip. This summer, we had the wonderful opportunity to visit Idaho for the first time. Prior to our visit, all I’d heard was that they’re really good at growing potatoes. But I’ve never found a destination to be more of a pleasant surprise than Idaho. The breathtaking scenery, the hospitable people, and all the fun attractions were more than I expected. For other first time visitors to the Gem State, here are five things that may surprise you about this great state!​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The Boise Bridge Jumper Is Still On The Run!

Boise Police are still searching for the rogue bridge jumper that injured two Boise River floaters on Saturday afternoon. The young man jumped to the wrong conclusion when he backflipped off the Baybrook Bridge, landing on a raft packed with Boise River floaters! Yikes!. While bridge-jumping is legal in Idaho,...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Driver in rollover crash at Fairview and Curtis in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police, Boise Fire and Ada County Paramedics responded to a rollover crash Thursday night at the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. According to Ada County Dispatch, a call about the crash went out at 10:40 p.m. One man was extricated from a vehicle. Information about his condition has not yet been released.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
2K+
Followers
304
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy