This bicycle party makes a point. Boise event is back to help nonprofit, hurt goatheads

Hey Idaho, how you holdin’ up in this heat?

August is a jerk! It’s mad hot, super dry and all things green are withering away.

Well, almost everything. You know what continues to thrive? Goatheads. That evil puncturevine that spreads furiously and produces thorny spines that wreak havoc on bicycle tires, inflatable rafts, precious pet paws and our own two feet.

The puncturevine is kind of like your drunk friend — obnoxious, hard to control and even harder to get rid of. But they do know how to prompt a party.

The bicycle community is once again invited to celebrate with its archenemy at the Boise Goathead Fest on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Cecil D. Andrus Park, 601 W. Jefferson St., Boise.

The major attraction is, of course, the pedal-powered parade, which starts at 11 a.m. But don’t just spectate. Get in on the all-ages/bikes/abilities action. So tune up that ride and don’t forget to dress up. Registration is at 10 a.m. at the Idaho Capitol steps, 700 W. Jefferson St., Boise.

After the parade, which is about a 2-mile route, party it up at the park from noon to 5:30 p.m. Bands will be playing and beers will be flowing courtesy of Lost Grove Brewing . There will also be activities for the children.

The goathead is an offensive dude, but fun to party with. See for yourself at the Boise Goathead Fest at the end of the month. It benefits the Boise Bicycle Project. Lila Streicher

The festival is free to attend. However, a $6 donation is appreciated to ride in the parade, which gets you a 2022 Boise Goathead Fest patch. There is also an option to donate more if you like. All funds go to Boise Bicycle Project , which “promotes the personal, social, and environmental benefits of bicycling,” according to its website.

“This is year 5 for Boise Goathead Fest, and we are so excited to bring our wonderfully weird bicycle festival back to Boise at full scale,” said Jimmy Hallyburton, Boise Bicycle Project executive director, in a news release. “With over 5000 costumed riders expected in the pedal-powered parade and nonstop bicycle-related activities, games, and entertainment in the park, Boise is soon to be home to one of the largest bicycle festivals in the country.”

For more information and parade registration, go to boisegoatheadfest.com .

To join the Weed Warrior Team and help rid local areas of the spiky goathead, visit boisegoatheadfest.com/picking-the-path-to-goatheadfest to participate in one of the goathead-pulling events.