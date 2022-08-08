ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Bellevue police arrest suspects believed to be a part of organized retail theft rings

Bellevue detectives have busted what they suspect to be three major regional organized retail theft rings responsible for well over $100,000 in stolen merchandise. In one case, four suspects are charged, three with working together to steal over $93,000 in handbags from Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, and the fourth with selling the stolen bags. Investigators say the crew hit the same Louis Vuitton twice in June 2022. Detectives found the stolen bags for sale online, set up a buy, and arrested one of the suspects.
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Domestic violence suspect on the run near Gold Bar

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man wanted for a domestic violence assault near Gold Bar. According to deputies, there is a large law enforcement presence in the area near the 14800 block of 387th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Gold Bar. There is...
GOLD BAR, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer

TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Victim of vicious dog attack reunites with people who rescued her

After three months and two hospital stays, a Seattle woman was finally able to thank the people she says saved her life after a vicious dog attack. Amy Craven was walking in Eastlake near the 3200 block of Fairview Avenue East in May when two off-leash dogs followed her and then began to attack. The dogs — pit bull mixes — bit Craven nearly a dozen times.
SEATTLE, WA
