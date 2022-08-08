Read full article on original website
Duo suspected of multiple car thefts statewide arrested at Renton hotel
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman suspected of committing numerous car thefts statewide were arrested at a Renton hotel Friday. Bellevue police said that the pair drove a suspected stolen vehicle to a dealership last Tuesday and asked a salesperson to look at a similar vehicle so they could make a comparison.
Before fatal beating in Seattle, suspect threatened to kill Pierce Co. transit officer
SEATTLE — Days before a man was beaten to death in Seattle during an unprovoked attack, police say the suspect in that crime had threatened to kill a Pierce Transit Security Officer in Tacoma. Aaron Fulk, 48, was arrested in connection with the threats against the officer but a...
Police release dashcam video of deadly Pierce County road rage incident
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — New dashcam video shows the moments leading up to a deadly ending for a wild chase that led officers through Pierce County last month. According to court documents, Jamshid Aflatooni was waving a gun at people while driving through Milton. He then led police on a chase to a Lakewood neighborhood. Victoria Tautala lives in that neighborhood and saw most of what happened.
Renton crime spree involving carjacking pizza delivery driver, home invasion and crash
Two teens were caught in Renton after allegedly attempting to highjack the car of a pizza delivery driver, highjacking a second vehicle, breaking into an apartment with a weapon, and leading police on a high-speed pursuit. Renton Police said, at approximately 11:33 p.m. Aug. 10, they received reports of a...
2 suspects arrested in retail crime theft ring, including convicted killer of Tuba Man
BELLEVUE, Wash. — At least two people were in custody in connection with a retail crime ring that officials say is responsible for more than $100,000 in stolen merchandise from several high-end stores in Bellevue and the Seattle area. One of those people was Billy Chambers, 29, the same...
Thurston County Deputies Recover ‘Massive Amount of Stolen Property’ After Report of Shots Fired
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday it recovered at least four stolen vehicles and a “massive amount of stolen property” after responding to the 14700 block of Regal Lane Southeast in Yelm on Aug. 8. A Freightliner service truck was tracked to the location using the...
Bellevue police arrest suspects believed to be a part of organized retail theft rings
Bellevue detectives have busted what they suspect to be three major regional organized retail theft rings responsible for well over $100,000 in stolen merchandise. In one case, four suspects are charged, three with working together to steal over $93,000 in handbags from Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, and the fourth with selling the stolen bags. Investigators say the crew hit the same Louis Vuitton twice in June 2022. Detectives found the stolen bags for sale online, set up a buy, and arrested one of the suspects.
State patrol seeks witnesses to road rage hit-and-run on I-5 in Seattle
Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a road rage hit-and-run on northbound Interstate 5 in Seattle on Thursday. According to WSP, around 8 a.m., troopers received calls reporting a one-car crash on northbound I-5 just south of Albro Place. When troopers arrived, they saw a black BMW X3 on...
Driver dies in Tacoma while being taken into police custody
The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating after a driver died as authorities took them into custody in Tacoma on Tuesday night. According to Lakewood Police Lt. Chris Lawler, at 7:39 p.m., a Washington State Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Ford truck in the 3700 block of Pacific Avenue.
Man booked into jail for firing rifle near Seattle golf course
SEATTLE — A 48-year-old man was booked into jail after police said he fired a rifle near the Jefferson Golf Course in Seattle on Wednesday morning. At 6:35 a.m., officers were called near Beacon Avenue South and Cheasty Boulevard South after receiving multiple calls about a shooting. When police...
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
The Crime Blotter: Sultan man held on $1 million bail for alleged murder on SR 2
Sultan man held on $1 million bail for alleged murder on SR 2. On Saturday at noon, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting in the 36700 block of State Route 2. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim, a 39-year-old Monroe man, shot and killed. The suspect, a 23-year-old Sultan man, was taken into custody.
3 transported to hospital after ‘serious injury’ crash in Everett
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office collision detectives are investigating a “serious injury” crash involving three people that happened Friday morning in Everett. The sheriff’s office tweeted about the crash at 11:10 a.m. The crash happened on 128th Street Southwest. According to the sheriff’s office, two passenger vehicles...
Marshawn Lynch smelled of alcohol and stated he stole car during DUI arrest, police report says
LAS VEGAS - New details were released Thursday on the DUI arrest of former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch from earlier this week in Las Vegas. On Aug. 9 before 7:30 a.m, an officer was conducting a vehicle stop on a car for a man asleep behind the wheel.
Domestic violence suspect on the run near Gold Bar
Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching for a man wanted for a domestic violence assault near Gold Bar. According to deputies, there is a large law enforcement presence in the area near the 14800 block of 387th Avenue Southeast in unincorporated Gold Bar. There is...
Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline targeted with new threats of racism
SHORELINE, Wash. — Black Coffee Northwest, a coffee shop in Shoreline, has been receiving racist, violent phone calls and voicemails for the past three weeks. This isn’t the first time the shop has dealt with vandalism or racist threats. Back in 2020, the shop was hit with Molotov cocktails in an attempt to burn it down.
Fed up with police response times, Tacoma man takes back his stolen trailer
TACOMA, Wash. — Dezzy Thomas says that after his trailer was stolen, Tacoma police gave him no choice but to take matters into his own hands. The classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911. Fed up with delayed TPD response times and a lack of urgency, the second time he tracked down the trailer, he stole it back!
Victim of vicious dog attack reunites with people who rescued her
After three months and two hospital stays, a Seattle woman was finally able to thank the people she says saved her life after a vicious dog attack. Amy Craven was walking in Eastlake near the 3200 block of Fairview Avenue East in May when two off-leash dogs followed her and then began to attack. The dogs — pit bull mixes — bit Craven nearly a dozen times.
Frustrated by ‘disturbing rise in violence’, 11 King County mayors band together Two shootings in
Two shootings in less than 24 hours have South King County residents on edge. In Auburn, there are still no arrests after a neighborhood was sprayed with bullets. In Federal Way, road rage escalated into a deadly shooting. Nancy Backus is one of 11 South King County mayors who signed...
