Shelburne Farms co-founder dies while helping grandchildren
SHELBURNE, Vt. — One of the co-founders of Shelburne Farms died on Thursday while swimming in Shelburne Bay with his grandchildren. Shelburne Police said that Marshall Webb, 74, was swimming with his grandchildren on Lake Champlain near the edge of the Shelburne Farms property when a storm began to roll in. The children told police they continued to play in the water, then the boat they were using began to float away, causing Webb to stop and help put the children inside.
WCAX
Burlington homeless pod project underway
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Work crews have started prepping the future site of a new homeless pod community in Burlington’s Old North End. Signs and fences went up Friday at the Elmwood Avenue lot that will house the site. City officials say the next steps include installing utilities and removing the median.
willistonobserver.com
Vermont Stage brings outdoor theater to Isham Farm
The Isham Family Farm in Williston will host Vermont Stage’s production of ‘Women in Jeopardy!’ for a two-week run this month. OBSERVER COURTESY PHOTO. Vermont Stage is producing an outdoor play at the Isham Family Farm in Williston this month as a part of its “Picnic Plays” series.
WCAX
Shelburne celebrates long time employee
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Shelburne had a party Thursday for a longtime employee. Paul Goodrich has been working for the town highway department for 55 years. Police escorted a line of trucks through the village as Goodrich watched and waved. He’s now the highway superintendent and is proud to say he doesn’t sit in the office and loves being on the road.
WCAX
Plattsburgh Police reboot ‘Explorers’ program for teens
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh Police Department is bringing back its Explorer teen career training program. The program was put on pause during the pandemic but they are taking applications now for its next round. Youth from 14 to 21 who are accepted will spend a few hours a week on the job with different officers to see what the job is like. The program runs for six weeks and they are looking for six explorers for this first round.
WCAX
Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
newyorkalmanack.com
Recreation Highlight: Lyon Mountain Fire Tower
The mining started in the 1860s and continued until 1967. It produced some of the purest iron ore in the world, and some of that ore was even used to build the Golden Gate Bridge. At 3,830 feet, Lyon Mountain has a large open summit scattered with beautiful spruce trees....
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
WCAX
Super Senior: Alison Anand
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Alison Anand has a lot of history with her prized 300-year-old violin. But lately, the instrument has become, well, second fiddle. “Yeah, maybe a lot out of practice,” Anand said. But there’s a good reason -- she’s making a splash with her other passion.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Chief
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old dog named Chief. If you’re looking for a fun and furry best friend, then Chief might be the one for you. He is playful, affectionate and really loves to eat treats. He’s the perfect dog for an active household.
WCAX
Co-founder of Shelburne Farms dies in swimming accident
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne farms community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 74 year-old Marshall C. Webb, who lives on the property, drowned on Thursday afternoon. Shelburne police tell us Webb died trying to keep his grandkids safe. He was swimming off a boat with...
Addison Independent
Starksboro denied exit from MAUSD
ADDISON COUNTY — Voters in the towns of New Haven, Bristol and Monkton were divided on Aug. 9 over whether to ratify the town of Starksboro’s vote to leave the Mount Abraham Unified School District (MAUSD), though ultimately a no vote from the town of New Haven thwarted Starksboro’s hard-fought withdrawal effort.
WCAX
Church Street Marketplace hosts annual sidewalk sale
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Church Street Marketplace sidewalk sale kicked off Wednesday afternoon. It’s one of many events the marketplace in Burlington hosts to encourage people to shop local. Throughout the weekend, businesses will set up outside, offering their best deals. During that time there will be a...
WCAX
Saranac Lake business catches fire
nbcboston.com
Vermont Homeowner Injured After Fireworks Attached to Lawnmower Explode
A homeowner in Randolph, Vermont, was hospitalized last month when fireworks that someone had attached to the exhaust of their lawnmower exploded while they were mowing the lawn. Vermont State Police said they received a call on the afternoon of July 23 from a resident of Crocker Road in Randolph...
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
WCAX
A brief history of the Belvidere Asbestos Mine
EDEN, Vt. (WCAX) - It looks like a pile of rocks from afar, but the Belvidere Asbestos Mine was once a community staple in the Northeast Kingdom. Our Rachel Mann takes us back in time to Eden to look at the impact the mine had. The Belvidere Asbestos Mine has...
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Portland, Maine to Burlington, Vermont
Step back in time with our quintessential New England experience on this short but super road trip from Portland, ME to Burlington, VT, replete with charming winding country roads, stunning coastal views, covered bridges and glimpses into small town America at its best. The 250-mile road trip from Portland, ME...
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
