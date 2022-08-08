PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Plattsburgh Police Department is bringing back its Explorer teen career training program. The program was put on pause during the pandemic but they are taking applications now for its next round. Youth from 14 to 21 who are accepted will spend a few hours a week on the job with different officers to see what the job is like. The program runs for six weeks and they are looking for six explorers for this first round.

PLATTSBURGH, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO