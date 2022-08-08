Read full article on original website
WEAR
Report: 4 vehicles collide in front of Walton County gas station
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office sent out a post Friday morning about a dump truck and multiple vehicle crash in Mossy Head. The sheriff's office says the crash happened in front of a gas station at the intersection of Highway 90 W and State Highway 285 around 8:30 a.m.
WJHG-TV
Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A South Carolina man was arrested following a traffic stop Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say around 10 a.m. they were patrolling on U.S. 231, north of Penny Road. A trooper noticed a black Chevy Tahoe traveling south. The Tahoe was following closely behind a truck, and had an illegal window tint, including the entire front windshield.
County responds to FBI search warrant
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County officials are speaking out after an FBI search warrant was released to the public. The warrant states that several prominent local leaders accepted things of value from GAC, a local construction company, in the wake of Hurricane Michael in 2018. GAC was owned by former House Speaker Allan […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City local killed in Texas car crash
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a multi-car crash near Amarillo, Texas. At approximately 9:40 am Thursday, authorities report that a semi-truck veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with Sonny Reynolds of Panama City, who was driving a U-Haul box truck. A pickup truck traveling behind Reynolds hit the box truck. Upon impact, both the semi-truck and the box truck caught on fire.
navarrenewspaper.com
Water Quality Advisory for Navarre Park in West Santa Rosa County
The Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County (DOH-Santa Rosa) has issued a water quality advisory for Navarre Park West in Navarre. The health department advises against any water-related activities at this location due to the potential for high bacteria levels. Bacteriological sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines. The health department will continue to monitor the water quality in this area biweekly and routinely advise the public of the results.
Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
Desperate need for crossing guards at Northwest Florida schools
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One week into the school year, Okaloosa County officials are already seeing a need for crossing guards in the north and south ends of the county. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, city police departments and civic governments operate the crossing guard program for Okaloosa County School District. At least four spots are […]
WJHG-TV
John Deere tractor hit by truck
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A tractor was hit by a truck while mowing grass in Jackson county Thursday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a John Deere tractor with a bush hog mower was mowing grass on US 231 and SR 75 in Jackson County. A pickup truck...
Airport employee arrested, over $16,000 worth of stolen items found at home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man after $16,000 dollars worth of luggage was stolen at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport. Giovanni De Luca, 19, was arrested after deputies found the stolen items at his home off Kathy Court. Investigators were able to track down the missing items using an Apple Airtag. […]
WJHG-TV
Suspect in home invasion arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man involved in a home burglary in Jackson county has been arrested and charged. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s officials, they received a report on April 16th around 4:55 a.m. of a burglary of a residence on Hummingbird Road in Jackson County. When...
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report. Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
New photo of attempted bank robber released
MARY ESTHER, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the man in the photo above accused of trying to rob a bank in Mary Esther on August 8. OCSO said the man demanded money inside the Eglin Federal Credit Union on Hollywood Blvd Monday morning. The man in his 40s […]
mypanhandle.com
News 13 Pet Adoption Option: Trigger
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Trigger, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!. This sweet bullmastiff mix is four years old. He is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter. Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL...
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Rabies alert issued in East Milton
Following a reported positive test result for rabies in a kitten, the Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the East Milton area. The alert was issued on Aug. 10 and will be in effect for 60 days. The Department of Health wants all residents and visitors in...
Document details alleged GAC corruption
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A newly released federal document makes new allegations about corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. The one-year-old application for a search warrant was filed by FBI Agent Lawrence Borghini and was part of an ongoing investigation into corruption in Bay County following Hurricane Michael. Federal prosecutors previously indicted former […]
Video: Suspects steal plants from Florida nursery
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Detectives in Okaloosa County are searching for plant thieves that targeted the Wildwood nursery in Shalimar. Two people were caught on camera stealing plants and garden equipment overnight Saturday, August 6. Owners called deputies and filed a report Sunday. Marketing manager Veronica Deveau said this is not the first time it […]
WJHG-TV
FWC investigating fatal boating accident in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -An off-duty Panama City Fireboat discovered a boat Sunday morning with the engine still running that had hit a tower abutment in North Bay, near the Bailey Bridge. The U.S. Coast Guard reports during the search and investigation that the Panama City Fire Department was on...
Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
