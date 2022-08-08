Man hospitalized after suspected DUI driver pins him under vehicle in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is hospitalized in serious condition after being struck and pinned under a car by a suspected drunk driver in West Valley City on Sunday.

West Valley City Police have arrested the suspect Gabriel Sebastian Yates, 29, on three charges relating to the autoped crash.

Police say the victim is a 26-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

The suspect was allegedly speeding on Redwood Road near 4000 South when he turned left to enter the Redwood Apartment Complex. He allegedly “failed to negotiate the turn” and struck the victim before crashing into a wall at the complex.

Authorities say there was a large group of people who ran out of the way to avoid the speeding car. The victim however, was struck and partially pinned under the vehicle during the impact.

Police say the nearby crowd had to physically lift the vehicle so the victim could be removed from underneath. The collision left the man with broken bones along with cuts and scrapes. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

During police questioning, Yates admitted to drinking four to six beers and smoking marijuana earlier that night. Yates also failed standard sobriety tests.

Yates was arrested on three charges including DUI, speeding and making an improper left turn. He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.