ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Man hospitalized after suspected DUI driver pins him under vehicle in West Valley City

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B6838_0h9OIkWs00

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is hospitalized in serious condition after being struck and pinned under a car by a suspected drunk driver in West Valley City on Sunday.

West Valley City Police have arrested the suspect Gabriel Sebastian Yates, 29, on three charges relating to the autoped crash.

Police say the victim is a 26-year-old man. His identity has not been released at this time.

The suspect was allegedly speeding on Redwood Road near 4000 South when he turned left to enter the Redwood Apartment Complex. He allegedly “failed to negotiate the turn” and struck the victim before crashing into a wall at the complex.

EXPLORE: Unique Utah geologic sites you may not know about

Authorities say there was a large group of people who ran out of the way to avoid the speeding car. The victim however, was struck and partially pinned under the vehicle during the impact.

Police say the nearby crowd had to physically lift the vehicle so the victim could be removed from underneath. The collision left the man with broken bones along with cuts and scrapes. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

During police questioning, Yates admitted to drinking four to six beers and smoking marijuana earlier that night. Yates also failed standard sobriety tests.

Yates was arrested on three charges including DUI, speeding and making an improper left turn. He is currently booked at the Salt Lake County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

SLCPD: Man pinned under car in critical crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) are furthering their investigation into a crash that allegedly left one person pinned under a car with life threatening injuries on August 12.  SLCPD say this investigation began at 3:21 p.m. today when an officer was flagged down near 450 South […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

POLICE: Man missing in Mt. Olympus Trailhead for over a day

MOUNT OLYMPUS TRAILHEAD, Utah (ABC4) – A man has reportedly been missing in the area of the Mount Olympus Trailhead for over 24 hours. Unified Police Department Millcreek Precinct (UPDMP) says that Stanton John Porter, 43, is 5’9″ and weighs 180 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes. If you have any information on Porter’s […]
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Park City police ask for community help locating theft suspects

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Park City Police Department (PCPD) is on the hunt for three theft suspects. According to the agency, the three suspects, a man and two women toured the rec center in Park City to see if they wanted to become members on July 29. Though the trio left without memberships, […]
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Valley City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
West Valley City, UT
Crime & Safety
ABC4

UPDATE: 400 South to remain closed due to crash

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) report that one person has been transported to the hospital in critical condition via ambulance, while two others were transported in serious condition. SLCPD says that their crash team is responding to the scene at this time. For the next several hours, 400 West will […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UTA: Vehicle strikes S-Line, bus bridge in place

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The S-Line Train in South Salt Lake is experiencing closures at this time due to a crash that occurred earlier today. Carl Arky with the Utah Transit Authority confirmed to ABC4 that on August 12, a vehicle hit the South Salt Lake UTA S-Line Train around 3 p.m. Arky says […]
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Pins#City Police#Smoking Marijuana#Traffic Accident#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

SLCPD reveal footage of arrest turned homicide

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Today, the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) released body cam footage of an Officer Involved Critical Incident (OICI) involving Megan Joyce Mohn that took place on January 11.  SLCPD initially activated the OICI Protocol on July 30 after the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner ruled Mohn’s death a […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Victim killed in Draper shooting identified

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Draper early Thursday morning. Authorities say the shooting happened at the Heritage at Draper apartment complex near 11715 State Street in Draper just after 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was […]
DRAPER, UT
ABC4

Herriman man charged with breaking his dog’s leg

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Herriman man who entered a plea for killing his previous dog is facing new charges for allegedly breaking his current dog’s leg. Christopher Joseph Prows, 31, is facing one count of torture of a companion animal, a third-degree felony after police responded to a complaint regarding an injured puppy named […]
HERRIMAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
ABC4

WATCH: UHP Trooper maneuvers T-Bone collision

UTAH (ABC4) – In an attempt to recruit Troops who can think on fast feet, the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) shared a video of an officer who was in the right place at the right time in order to prevent a potentially horrible outcome. In the dashcam footage provided by UHP, the Trooper’s vehicle is […]
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ABC4

Utah construction worker falls off six-story scaffolding

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – A construction worker was critically injured Tuesday after falling from a six-story scaffolding in Millcreek, according to Unified Police. At approximately 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old man fell from a construction site’s six-story scaffolding onto a roof at St. Mark’s Hospital, police say. Those at the scene of the incident were […]
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

UHP: Mudslide prompts road closures in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A mudslide has prompted road closures in the area of Spanish Fork. Utah Highway Patrol reports that all westbound lanes of U.S. 6 near milepost 198 in Spanish Fork are closed due to a mudslide. At this time, only one eastbound lane in the area is open. The Utah Department […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
ABC4

Semi-truck hauling sand rolls on I-15 in Lehi, crews on scene

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) – Crews are on the scene of a semi-truck crash in Lehi on Wednesday morning. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says crash happened at the southbound on-ramp to I-15, at milepost 284. The truck was towing two trailers of sand when the truck and the first trailer rolled over, blocking lanes. Fortunately, only […]
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Ogden man in jail after allegedly shaking 8-week-old baby

OGDEN, Utah — Police say a 20-year-old man, arrested on Monday, shook an 8-week-old baby on multiple accounts. According to the probable cause statement, police responded to a report of an infant suffering cardiac arrest on Saturday. The probable cause statement also says the infant was in the care of the father, David Harder.
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

ABC4

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy