erica von schimpf
3d ago
Trump is going to get his comeuppance sooner rather than later this is going to snowball into many years in prison. Remember that navy submarine contractor that had classified documents on a USB drive he is serving a life sentence just for taking classified materials home. Trump should be treated the same.
14
MAUSBORN69
1d ago
Let's just state what we all know. Trump's only allegiance is to money. The only reason he would hoard such valuable, classified documents containing US secrets is because they can be sold for unfathomable amounts of cash. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure this guy out.
8
EKK
3d ago
DEAR TRUMPERS, Donald Trump picked the FBI director who raided his home. Fun fact!!😊
30
