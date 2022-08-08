ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 152

erica von schimpf
3d ago

Trump is going to get his comeuppance sooner rather than later this is going to snowball into many years in prison. Remember that navy submarine contractor that had classified documents on a USB drive he is serving a life sentence just for taking classified materials home. Trump should be treated the same.

Reply
14
MAUSBORN69
1d ago

Let's just state what we all know. Trump's only allegiance is to money. The only reason he would hoard such valuable, classified documents containing US secrets is because they can be sold for unfathomable amounts of cash. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure this guy out.

Reply(1)
8
EKK
3d ago

DEAR TRUMPERS, Donald Trump picked the FBI director who raided his home. Fun fact!!😊

Reply(9)
30
Related
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Haberman
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flushing#Politico#The National Archives#Republican#The New York Times#Bloomberg News
The List

How Many Children Does Liz Cheney Have?

United State Representative Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former president Donald Trump, is the daughter of former vice president Richard Cheney and his wife Lynne. She followed in her father's footsteps to become a Wyoming congressperson in 2017 (via Britannica). But long before she started representing the Cowboy State,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
The Independent

Trump’s lawyer claims all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024

Donald Trump’s lawyer has claimed that all investigations into him will be dropped if he says he won’t run in 2024. “I’ve said it 100 times – if he's not leading in the polls – I've sat across from him, every time he gets frustrated I say to him, ‘Mr President, if you would like me to resolve all your litigation, you should announce that you are not running for office, and all of this will stop,’” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told Real America’s Voice.Mr Trump is facing at least four major investigations: The probe into the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy