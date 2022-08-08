Read full article on original website
FDA Approves Capmatinib for Metastatic NSCLC With MET Exon 14 Skipping Mutations
GEOMETRY mono-1 Capmatinib was previously granted accelerated approval for the same indication on May 6, 2020, based on initial overall response rate and duration of response in the GEOMETRY mono-1 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02414139), a multicenter, nonrandomized, open-label, multicohort study. The conversion to regular approval was based on data from an additional 63 patients, as well as an additional 22 months of follow-up to assess durability of response and verify clinical benefit.
FDA Approves Ventana MMR RxDx Panel to Identify Patients With dMMR Solid Tumors and pMMR Endometrial Cancer Eligible for Treatment With Pembrolizumab
On August 11, Roche announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a label expansion for the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel. The Ventana MMR RxDx Panel is the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients whose solid tumors are deficient in DNA mismatch repair (dMMR), and who may be eligible for therapy with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab. The panel is also the first companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients with endometrial cancer whose tumors are proficient in DNA mismatch repair (pMMR), and who may be eligible for a combination of pembrolizumab and the tyrosine kinase inhibitor lenvatinib. The test evaluates a panel of MMR proteins in tumors to provide important treatment information to clinicians.
Disparities in the Diagnosis of Lung Cancer Among Younger vs Older Adults
Younger patients with lung cancer are significantly more likely than older patients to be diagnosed with later stages of disease, illustrating the need to develop strategies to increase the early detection of lung cancer among younger patients who are currently ineligible for lung cancer screening. The research was presented by Potter et al at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 (Abstract OA05.06).
Characteristics of Data Supporting FDA Initial Approval and Subsequent Indications for New Cancer Drugs
In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Michaeli and Michaeli described data supporting U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initial approval and subsequent indications for new cancer drugs from 2003 through 2021. Study Details. Clinical trial evidence supporting approval for each drug’s indications was collected from the...
Evaluating Strategies for Treating Pediatric Metastatic Rhabdomyosarcoma
In a report in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Schoot et al provided findings from the European Paediatric Soft Tissue Sarcoma Study Group MTS 2008 and pooled findings of MTS 2008 with those of the concurrent BERNIE study, both of which evaluated strategies for the treatment of pediatric metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma.
Research Suggests Air Pollution Be Included as Risk Factor for Nonsmoking Patients With Lung Cancer
Researchers from Vancouver, British Columbia examined the effect of duration of past exposure to air pollution with lung cancer diagnosis in new research presented by Myers et al at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 (Abstract OA13.03). In 2013, the...
Informed Consent Forms for Lung Cancer Clinical Trials May Be a Barrier to Informed Participation
Informed consent forms can be overwhelming for patients—they are written at a level that is too high for many patients, possibly impeding true informed consent, according to a report given by King-Kallimanis et al at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer (Abstract MA08.04).
Does Daily Insulin Dose Affect Cancer Risk in Patients With Type 1 Diabetes?
In an analysis reported in JAMA Oncology, Zhong and Mao found that a higher daily insulin dose was associated with an increased risk of cancer diagnosis in patients with type 1 diabetes. Study Details. The analysis used data from the Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) and the Epidemiology of...
