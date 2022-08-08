On August 11, Roche announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a label expansion for the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel. The Ventana MMR RxDx Panel is the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients whose solid tumors are deficient in DNA mismatch repair (dMMR), and who may be eligible for therapy with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab. The panel is also the first companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients with endometrial cancer whose tumors are proficient in DNA mismatch repair (pMMR), and who may be eligible for a combination of pembrolizumab and the tyrosine kinase inhibitor lenvatinib. The test evaluates a panel of MMR proteins in tumors to provide important treatment information to clinicians.

