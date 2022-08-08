ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

FDA Approves Capmatinib for Metastatic NSCLC With MET Exon 14 Skipping Mutations

GEOMETRY mono-1 Capmatinib was previously granted accelerated approval for the same indication on May 6, 2020, based on initial overall response rate and duration of response in the GEOMETRY mono-1 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT02414139), a multicenter, nonrandomized, open-label, multicohort study. The conversion to regular approval was based on data from an additional 63 patients, as well as an additional 22 months of follow-up to assess durability of response and verify clinical benefit.
FDA Approves Ventana MMR RxDx Panel to Identify Patients With dMMR Solid Tumors and pMMR Endometrial Cancer Eligible for Treatment With Pembrolizumab

On August 11, Roche announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a label expansion for the Ventana MMR RxDx Panel. The Ventana MMR RxDx Panel is the first immunohistochemistry (IHC) companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients whose solid tumors are deficient in DNA mismatch repair (dMMR), and who may be eligible for therapy with the PD-1 inhibitor pembrolizumab. The panel is also the first companion diagnostic test to aid in identifying patients with endometrial cancer whose tumors are proficient in DNA mismatch repair (pMMR), and who may be eligible for a combination of pembrolizumab and the tyrosine kinase inhibitor lenvatinib. The test evaluates a panel of MMR proteins in tumors to provide important treatment information to clinicians.
Disparities in the Diagnosis of Lung Cancer Among Younger vs Older Adults

Younger patients with lung cancer are significantly more likely than older patients to be diagnosed with later stages of disease, illustrating the need to develop strategies to increase the early detection of lung cancer among younger patients who are currently ineligible for lung cancer screening. The research was presented by Potter et al at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) World Conference on Lung Cancer 2022 (Abstract OA05.06).
Evaluating Strategies for Treating Pediatric Metastatic Rhabdomyosarcoma

In a report in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Schoot et al provided findings from the European Paediatric Soft Tissue Sarcoma Study Group MTS 2008 and pooled findings of MTS 2008 with those of the concurrent BERNIE study, both of which evaluated strategies for the treatment of pediatric metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma.
