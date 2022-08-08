Read full article on original website
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
Nonprofit Partners Invite the Community to Walk Against Abuse
Santa Barbara, Calif., August 12, 2022 – Every hour of every day in the United States alone, hundreds of people and their companion animals suffer abuse. Animal cruelty is strongly correlated with violence against people, and pets are often used as "pawns" in domestic violence situations to prevent family members from speaking up or leaving the abusive relationship. In fact, survivors stay on average two years longer in a violent home if there's a family pet involved.
Poodle | How Diabetes Put Santa Barbara on the Map
SHOOTING THE BREEZE: Is that a diabetes syringe in your pocket, or are you just happy to see me? That question was very much on my mind this Sunday as I was trying to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act — okay, I admit the name’s a stretch — perhaps one of the most historic and sweeping pieces of legislation passed by the Senate this side of the Pleistocene era. Instead of focusing on all the things the bill did accomplish — $370 billion in tax credits for clean energy projects, minimum tax rate of 15 percent established for big corporations worth a billion or more, and a maximum cap of $2,000 a year for 10 prescription drugs — I found myself fixating on what it didn’t include.
Seek Thermal Hands Out Free Bikes to Youth in Need
GOLETA – On August 3, 2022 over 70 employees from Seek Thermal gathered at their warehouse in Goleta to surprise 38 members of the Goleta United Boys & Girls Club with personalized free bikes. The youth members who received bikes were selected based on the criteria that they did not already have a bike at home and were asked to submit a short essay stating "what a new bike would mean to me". Seek Thermal was originally only planning to give away 20 bikes in total, but after receiving 38 heartfelt essay submissions, Debbie Horne, the Vice President of Human Resources & Administration at Seek Thermal, and the rest of her team were determined to hand out bikes for all 38 members.
Santa Barbara Zoo First Licensed Outdoor Preschool in California
The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Early Explorers Preschool, an outdoor early-education program, has received its official license from the state to become the first licensed outdoor preschool in California. “We are really proud of what we’ve created with our Early Explorers preschool, which offers a one-of-a-kind preschool experience for children...
Coast Village Road Parklets in the Crosshairs
A large group of Coast Village Road merchants and landlords is imploring the Santa Barbara City Council to remove outdoor dining parklets along the main Montecito drag to free up much-needed parking. “The rationale for this is simple,” states a letter signed by 25 business and seven property owners. “The conditions that created parklets’ temporary existence, namely indoor dining restrictions, haven’t been present since June 15, 2021, and thus are no longer required.”
Pluto and King
Pluto is a one good-looking tabby boy. And his huge round eyes surrounded with the purr-fect eyeliner make him especially handsome. His luck turned around recently … and for the better. Pluto was one of EIGHT kittens stuffed in a box and left in a shopping cart behind a Walmart in McFarland, CA. And it was over 100 degrees! Just imagine that and the fear he must have felt.
Legislative Threat Looming for Bike-Share Operations in Santa Barbara and Across California
Santa Barbara’s burgeoning electric bike-share operations could hit a serious pothole if the state legislature passes a bill — Assembly Bill 371 — that would require private bike-share companies to obtain insurance that would cover the cost of injuries and deaths caused by negligent riders. Statewide bicycle lobbyists with CalBike argue the additional costs could put “most, if not all shared micromobility systems out of business.”
School Supply Drives Get Santa Barbara Students Outfitted Ahead of Return to Classroom
Parents preparing to send their children back to school will have opportunities to receive free clothing and school supplies from numerous organizations, including at school supply drives taking place this Saturday. Some groups, such as People’s Pantry, Catholic Charities, and Unity Shoppe, provide food, clothing, and other supplies year-round, while...
Annual MTD Service Changes in Effect This Coming Monday, August 15
SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara MTD makes service changes to local bus service every year in mid-August. This year’s service changes will go into effect at the beginning of the day on Monday, August 15, 2022. Due to a shortage of bus operators, temporary schedule reductions were made...
Will New Los Padres Forest Plan Rein In Wildfire?
If the past is anything to go by, out-of-control wildfires are a legacy Santa Barbara and the American West are facing as climate changes dry out the landscape and result in little or too much rain and many dead or dying trees. While the properties of people living in the foothills and mountains are most at risk from a big wind-driven fire, even downtown Santa Barbara faced evacuation west of Garden Street at the height of the Jesusita Fire in 2009, as did Montecito and Goleta in subsequent fires.
Summertime Is Street Work Time in Santa Barbara
Santa Barbarans may need to add a few minutes to their drive if their destination is anywhere in town, as street detours are popping up everywhere unexpectedly. Work on Santa Barbara Street has left a silky-smooth surface, for example, but this Wednesday morning, a line of cones appeared in the middle of some intersections. Standing downwind made it clear there were sewer lines down there.
Axe-Citing Times for State Street
State Street has a little more pep in its step these days thanks to a handful of new and exciting ― if a little unconventional ― businesses arriving downtown. The State Street Axe Club opened Fiesta weekend with a steady stream of customers lining up to hurl hatchets down divided lanes at wooden targets. “I always knew this was something that would be a hit here,” said owner Brett Michaelson, who previously opened an axe-throwing location in Los Angeles. “People want things to do; they want entertainment, but there was nothing to do downtown but drink after 8 p.m.”
Goleta’s Dam Dinner Just Ten Days Away on August 20!
GOLETA, CA, August 10, 2022 – The countdown is on! There are only ten days left until Goleta's Dam Dinner returns after a three-year hiatus! We hope you will join us for this special, low-key event at the Lake Los Carneros Dam on Saturday, August 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tables and chairs are set-up by the dam, giving attendees 360-degree views of this beautiful place we call home.
Bike Share Industry Dodges Bullet
Electric-bike-share companies like Santa Barbara’s BCycle dodged a legislative bullet in Sacramento this Thursday. Language that would have required them to carry insurance should riders injure themselves was dropped from AB 371 in a legislative committee in Sacramento. The new language — adopted by the State Senate’s Appropriation Committee...
The Fertile Images of Angela Perko: Now on View in Sullivan Goss Gallery
Late-Blooming Artist Finds Fruitful Inspiration in ‘The Place of Hidden Things’. Art’s responsibility has always been to interpret experiences during trying times; it’s a worthy vessel for our collective remembrances, as well as our trauma. Could there be a more prescient and urgent display of artistic expression in Santa Barbara than Angela Perko’s current show at Sullivan Goss Gallery, The Place of Hidden Things? I doubt it.
Organic Soup Kitchen Ditches Plastic
Santa Barbara, CA, August 2022: Organic Soup Kitchen will now package its SoupMeals in earth friendly, 100% recyclable containers and lids. This monumental operational shift away from plastic is another step towards the organization's commitment to prioritizing the health of our planet. The new packaging will save hundreds of thousands of plastic containers from reaching our ocean and landfill.
Open House for Volunteer Educators at SB Museum of Natural History
SANTA BARBARA, CA—The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a Museum Educator Open House on Monday, August 29, 10:00–11:30 AM for anyone interested in leading school groups on field trips at the Museum. Becoming a...
Lompoc Hit-and-Run Leaves One Injured, One Arrested on Monday
A hit-and-run in a parking lot outside of a discount dollar store in Lompoc Monday evening sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition, while the driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail, according to Lompoc Police. The incident occurred around 7 p.m....
Summer Sets at Buellton’s Hitching Post Wines
Winemakers Frank Ostini and Gray Hartley have kicked-off their “Summer Sets” of weekly musical performances at Hitching Post Wines. The Buellton winery is hosting live performances starring local musical artists every Sunday in August from 2 – 4 p.m. The winery is giving out a 10% discount...
