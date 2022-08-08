ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

YourCentralValley.com

Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia man arrested for starting illegal fire, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested for starting an illegal fire, Visalia police say. On Friday, police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of S. Mooney Blvd. to a fire report. On their way to the location, officers were told the fire was spreading to nearby vegetation, according to the authorities. […]
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

One Dead Following Crash On Residential Street In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who died in crash with garbage truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called […]
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]

48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Mayra Fisher Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Olive Avenue [Fresno, CA]

28-Year-Old Woman Killed in Recreation Avenue Pedestrian Accident. The fatal incident occurred around 5:00 a.m., near the intersection of Olive Avenue and Recreation Avenue. According to investigators, a truck hit a woman standing in the west lane of Olive and Recreation. Medical responders arrived shortly after and transported 28-year-old Mayra...
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County

Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Tatiana Smith Involved, Motorcyclist Dead after Fatal Crash on Highway 198 [Visalia, CA]

27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Eaton Road. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m., near Eaton Road on August 6th. Per reports, a man was riding a Harley Davidson west on the road when a Jeep slowed down to make a turn in front of him. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle but failed to do so and ended up collided with the Jeep.
VISALIA, CA
KMJ

2 Men Shot In Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men were shot in Northeast Fresno according to police. The Fresno Police Department received calls of a man banging on a door asking for help around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning at the Villa Primavera Apartments near Shields and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. ( ) – A motorcycle rider died Monday night after crashing in Tulare, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they respond to the area of Cartmill Avenue and Rutherford Street around 9:30 p.m. for a motorcycle accident. Investigators say they located a solo motorcyclist with major...
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting

FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Two men found shot in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two men were shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment near Maple and Shields Avenues around 4:45 a.m. after a shooting victim went next door asking for help.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

$5,000 Reward Offered to Help Find Missing Selma Woman

SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is is getting desperate after searching for a 22-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Jolissa Fuentes went to the AM/PM on Nebraska Ave. in Selma early Sunday morning. Surveillance video captured her buying a snack at the store at 4:06 a.m....
SELMA, CA

