My review of wings, wings, and more wings in Fresno, and ClovisMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
Pebble Fire: Couple badly burned in Fresno County wildfire, home destroyed
'(The firefighters) couldn't hear my parents screaming:' Fresno County residents Mike and Ann Russell are recovering from second- and third-degree burns and the loss of their home, car, and belongings, after narrowly escaping the Pebble Fire that broke out on July 31.
Arson suspect arrested in Merced, CAL FIRE officials say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cal Fire law enforcement officers arrested a suspect in Merced on Sunday in connection with a fire in Amador County, officials say. According to officials, Cal Fire with the help of the Merced Police Department arrested 31-year-old Michael Bradley Mincer on suspicion of arson. On July 21, fire and law enforcement […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Truck Accident Reported on Manning Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal truck crash in Orange Cove on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The truck collision occurred in the afternoon at the intersection of Hills Valley Road and Manning Avenue near Highway 163, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck...
Visalia man arrested for starting illegal fire, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested for starting an illegal fire, Visalia police say. On Friday, police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of S. Mooney Blvd. to a fire report. On their way to the location, officers were told the fire was spreading to nearby vegetation, according to the authorities. […]
KMJ
One Dead Following Crash On Residential Street In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A man is dead following a crash on a residential street in Fresno Thursday morning. It happened around 9:15 a.m. on Lane Ave. near Chestnut Ave. and Kings Canyon Blvd. Police say they believe the driver of a white sedan was traveling westbound on Lane...
IDENTIFIED: Fresno man who died in crash with garbage truck
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after crashing into a garbage truck Thursday morning in Fresno. The driver of the sedan, later identified as 39-year-old Jamal Garrett died at the scene and the garbage truck driver had minor injuries, police added. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called […]
L.A. Weekly
Kenya Davis Dead after Solo-Car Crash on McKinley Avenue [Fresno, CA]
48-Year-Old Woman Dead after Crashing into Tree near Millbrook Avenue. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m., near the intersection of McKinley Avenue and Millbrook Avenue. Davis was driving a minivan on McKinley Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle for reasons unknown. As a result, she veered off the road and crashed into a nearby tree.
L.A. Weekly
Mayra Fisher Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Olive Avenue [Fresno, CA]
28-Year-Old Woman Killed in Recreation Avenue Pedestrian Accident. The fatal incident occurred around 5:00 a.m., near the intersection of Olive Avenue and Recreation Avenue. According to investigators, a truck hit a woman standing in the west lane of Olive and Recreation. Medical responders arrived shortly after and transported 28-year-old Mayra...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Car Accident on California Avenue in Fresno County
Officials in Fresno County reported a fatal car crash on California Avenue on the night of Monday, August 8, 2022. The auto accident took place shortly before midnight near the intersection of California Avenue and San Diego Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Fatal Car Crash on...
Driver dead after crashing with garbage truck in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is dead after crashing with a City of Fresno garbage truck Thursday morning, according to Fresno Police officers. Officers say that around 9:10 a.m. they were called to Chestnut and Lane avenues for a report of a two-vehicle crash between a white sedan and a garbage truck. The sedan […]
L.A. Weekly
Tatiana Smith Involved, Motorcyclist Dead after Fatal Crash on Highway 198 [Visalia, CA]
27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision near Eaton Road. The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m., near Eaton Road on August 6th. Per reports, a man was riding a Harley Davidson west on the road when a Jeep slowed down to make a turn in front of him. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the vehicle but failed to do so and ended up collided with the Jeep.
KMJ
2 Men Shot In Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Two men were shot in Northeast Fresno according to police. The Fresno Police Department received calls of a man banging on a door asking for help around 4:40 a.m. Thursday morning at the Villa Primavera Apartments near Shields and Maple Avenue. When officers arrived, they...
L.A. Weekly
2 Dead after Fiery Accident on Manning Avenue [Fresno County, CA]
According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at the intersection of Manning Avenue and Hills Valley Road, around 12:00 p.m. Furthermore, investigators said a Toyota 4Runner SUV ran past a stop sign and straight into the path of a big-rig. As a result, both vehicles overturned several times,...
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed after being hit by truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a woman who died in the hospital after she was hit by a truck on Wednesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:15 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Olive and Recreation avenues after it was reported that a woman had been hit by a […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Tulare, police say
TULARE, Calif. ( ) – A motorcycle rider died Monday night after crashing in Tulare, according to Visalia Police officers. Police say they respond to the area of Cartmill Avenue and Rutherford Street around 9:30 p.m. for a motorcycle accident. Investigators say they located a solo motorcyclist with major...
KMPH.com
Woman accused of firing at deputies after escaping cuffs while inside patrol vehicle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was injured after police say she opened fire at deputies after she escaped her handcuffs and was placed inside a patrol vehicle in Northwest Fresno. Deputies were caring out an eviction when they learned the woman, who is yet to be identified was...
DA: Fresno man facing 20 years for freeway shooting
FRESNO Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney has announced that Shane Enrique Bernal, 30, of Fresno was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder for the benefit of a Fresno-based criminal street gang. Officials say that in May of 2020, Bernal, a gang member, pulled up next to […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Two men found shot in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Two men were shot early Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say they responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment near Maple and Shields Avenues around 4:45 a.m. after a shooting victim went next door asking for help.
Man robs Fresno credit union, gets away on bike, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a credit union before riding away on a bicycle Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to First California Federal Credit Union at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street for a report of a robbery. When […]
KMJ
$5,000 Reward Offered to Help Find Missing Selma Woman
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — A Selma family is is getting desperate after searching for a 22-year-old woman who went missing on Sunday. Jolissa Fuentes went to the AM/PM on Nebraska Ave. in Selma early Sunday morning. Surveillance video captured her buying a snack at the store at 4:06 a.m....
Comments / 2