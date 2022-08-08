ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas lawmakers taking up tax cuts in special session

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers are meeting this week for a special session on tax cuts and school safety grants that’s been spurred by the state’s $1.6 billion surplus.

The House and Senate are set to meet starting Tuesday for the session.

The lead-up to the session has been dominated by a push by Democratic lawmakers to raise teachers’ salaries.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson called for teacher raises earlier this year but said he wouldn’t put it on the session agenda.

The tax cut package on the session agenda includes accelerating reductions the majority-GOP Legislature approved last year.

