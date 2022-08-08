Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh man arrested in connection with March 22 slaying
Pittsburgh police made an arrest Friday in the March 22 fatal shooting of Tiwand Hill. Robert Freeman, 32, of Pittsburgh’s Hill District, is charged with homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force...
Pittsburgh police prepare for busy weekend in city’s downtown area
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police said following last week’s violence that left two people dead, and more than a dozen injured, today the city saw a record in homicides, with 44 murders thus far this year. During Thursday’s police briefing, officials asked for the public’s help and said they...
Pittsburgh Police working on solving multiple weekend homicides
The violent weekend that Pittsburgh encountered isn’t lost on Pittsburgh Police. At its weekly news conference, Commander Richard Ford said they have made no arrests yet
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2 arrests made in arsons that have hit Homestead-Munhall since April
Police have made arrests in nine of the 15 suspicious fires that hit the Homestead-Munhall area between late April and last week. Allegheny County Police announced the arrest of two suspects Friday, accusing a 16-year-old boy of setting one of them and a Homestead man of setting eight others. Police...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Authorities identify Michigan man found dead in the Allegheny River on Thursday, no manner of death released
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in the Allegheny River off the East Deer shore. The medical examiner identified the man as Tirrell Lamont Smith, 40. Inspector Mike Peairs of the Allegheny County Police said Smith...
Lyft Driver Kills Passenger In Fight Turned Shooting At Sheetz In PA: Police
A Lyft driver shot and killed his passenger in Pennsylvania on Thursday, August 11, authorities say. Allegheny County police were called to the Wilkins Township Sheetz in the 3400 block of William Penn Highway around 10:45 p.m. according to a release by the department. Upon arrival police found John R....
2 people injured in PRT bus accident
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were hurt when a PRT bus collided with a vehicle earlier Friday morning. KDKA has confirmed that the vehicle and the bus collided in the West End Circle at West Carson Street. On the bus, a male suffered a knee injury and a female suffered a head injury. The severity of their injuries is unknown, as is the condition of the driver of the vehicle. Police and medics are on the scene. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies
A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
Lyft driver shot, killed passenger in Sheetz parking lot, police say
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A customer of the ride-share app, Lyft, was shot and killed by his driver in a Sheetz parking lot in Allegheny County. The reported shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at a Sheetz on William Penn Highway in Wilkins Township, according to KDKA in Pittsburgh, when the Lyft […]
Target 11 Exclusive: Nearly a dozen Pittsburgh police officers pulled off streets
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Target 11 has learned that 11 Pittsburgh police officers have been banned from field duty for failing to pass firearms recertification. According to an internal police department memo obtained by Target 11, the department began the recertification process on August 1. It’s scheduled to run through...
Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
Pittsburgh man wanted on multiple warrants arrested at Ross Park Mall
25-year-old Dejon Fuller was taken into custody Wednesday at Ross Park Mall. He was apprehended after being spotted while shopping at the mall by an off-duty deputy sheriff.
Pittsburgh police take action after officers pulled off streets for failing firearms recertification
PITTSBURGH — One day after Target 11 broke the story that nearly a dozen police officers had been pulled off the streets after failing firearms recertification, the Police Department is taking action. Target 11 investigator Rick Earle has confirmed that the department will now be offering voluntary firearms training...
wtae.com
SWAT situation ends in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — SWAT teams and emergency crews responded to Pittsburgh’s Hill District Wednesday afternoon. Emergency officials were called to the city's Middle Hill neighborhood in the area of Chauncey Drive and Bedford Avenue. Crews responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m. on the report of a male barricaded...
Police in Westmoreland County searching for man involved in failed bank robbery
NORTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — North Huntingdon Township Police need your help trying to track down a bank robbery suspect who tried to rob the PNC Bank on Norwin Avenue 45 minutes before it closed for the day Wednesday. He told the teller he was armed and demanded money,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
'Top dog' pleads guilty for role in Westmoreland heroin trafficking ring
A Jeannette man who prosecutors described as the “top dog” of a multi-million dollar heroin trafficking ring that operated throughout Westmoreland County in 2017 has pleaded guilty to drug and conspiracy charges. Chauncy Bray, 32, has been behind bars since his arrest five years ago, when police said...
Police search for mother, father after baby dies under ‘suspicious circumstances’ in Canonsburg
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two people are facing charges after a 3-month-old girl died under suspicious circumstances and her older brother was found with fentanyl and cocaine in his system. Canonsburg police were called to a First Street home early Thursday morning for an unresponsive child. When they arrived, they...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters man accused of leaving infant in hot car, killing him, released from jail
A Peters man who said he accidentally left his 3-month-old son inside a hot vehicle for six hours, killing the infant, will be released from Allegheny County Jail. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski on Friday afternoon granted release on home electronic monitoring for Khang Nguyen. Nguyen, 33,...
Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl.
Man gets 8 to 16 years for shooting his ex in front of her children in Reserve Township
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was sentenced to 8 to 16 years for shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head three times in front of her children, Allegheny County prosecutors announced Thursday. Joseph Hogg, accused of shooting Brenna Richards in Reserve Township in 2021, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and two counts of recklessly endangering another person. At Hogg's sentencing hearing, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said Richards detailed the impact the shooting had on her and her children. According to the criminal complaint, Hogg admitted to police that he went to his Richards' house on Spring Garden Avenue, rammed her door, "blacked out," then shot her multiple times while her children watched. The judge sentenced Hogg to prison followed by 4 years of probation.
