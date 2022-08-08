ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh man arrested in connection with March 22 slaying

Pittsburgh police made an arrest Friday in the March 22 fatal shooting of Tiwand Hill. Robert Freeman, 32, of Pittsburgh’s Hill District, is charged with homicide and carrying a firearm without a license. Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 arrests made in arsons that have hit Homestead-Munhall since April

Police have made arrests in nine of the 15 suspicious fires that hit the Homestead-Munhall area between late April and last week. Allegheny County Police announced the arrest of two suspects Friday, accusing a 16-year-old boy of setting one of them and a Homestead man of setting eight others. Police...
HOMESTEAD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mckeesport, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Stowe, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Allegheny County, PA
City
Duquesne, PA
City
Highland Park, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 people injured in PRT bus accident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were hurt when a PRT bus collided with a vehicle earlier Friday morning. KDKA has confirmed that the vehicle and the bus collided in the West End Circle at West Carson Street. On the bus, a male suffered a knee injury and a female suffered a head injury. The severity of their injuries is unknown, as is the condition of the driver of the vehicle. Police and medics are on the scene. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Felon indicted in connection with 3 Pittsburgh gas station robberies

A Pittsburgh man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on accusations that he robbed three gas station in the city last December. Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of Pittsburgh’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, faces federal robbery and firearms charges. According to the indictment, on Dec. 10,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Shotspotter
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. The Beaver County district attorney said Center Township officers served a search warrant at a home on Geneva Drive shortly after noon and took a man into custody.Sources said the man resisted arrest and had a gun. Police disarmed him, handcuffed him, then put him inside the police vehicle. On the way to the police station, the district attorney said the man shot a gun, then died.Police have not said how the man got a gun inside the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
wtae.com

SWAT situation ends in Pittsburgh’s Middle Hill neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — SWAT teams and emergency crews responded to Pittsburgh’s Hill District Wednesday afternoon. Emergency officials were called to the city's Middle Hill neighborhood in the area of Chauncey Drive and Bedford Avenue. Crews responded to the scene around 3:15 p.m. on the report of a male barricaded...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man gets 8 to 16 years for shooting his ex in front of her children in Reserve Township

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was sentenced to 8 to 16 years for shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head three times in front of her children, Allegheny County prosecutors announced Thursday. Joseph Hogg, accused of shooting Brenna Richards in Reserve Township in 2021, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.   At Hogg's sentencing hearing, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said Richards detailed the impact the shooting had on her and her children. According to the criminal complaint, Hogg admitted to police that he went to his Richards' house on Spring Garden Avenue, rammed her door, "blacked out," then shot her multiple times while her children watched.  The judge sentenced Hogg to prison followed by 4 years of probation. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy