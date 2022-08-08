ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Car crashes into Arlington, Va., pub, injuring 14

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Fourteen people sustained injuries after a vehicle crashed into the front of a pub in Arlington, Va., local police said. The crash left four of the victims in critical condition and four others were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Six people were treated at the scene, The Washington Post reported.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Cars
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy