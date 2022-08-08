Read full article on original website
Dan Semore
4d ago
I'm sure Inslee will find a way to divert it to Sound Transit or something else that does not help Washington state but makes him look good to his biggest supporters
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Updates Vaccine Directive For State Employees
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee has issued an updated directive regarding policies that require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement that new and current employees be fully vaccinated will remain in effect. Updates reflecting feedback and recommendations from state employees and labor partners will be forthcoming at...
Washington state employees no longer required to get COVID booster
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State employees no longer need to get a COVID-19 booster to remain employed. Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued an updated directive on policies Thursday. The current requirement that new and current state employees be fully vaccinated – meaning they received all doses of the primary...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
Universal healthcare campaign gains momentum in Washington state
Whole Washington is a volunteer organization of health care professionals fighting to get universal healthcare on the ballot next year, with 42,175 signatures as of Aug. 8, roughly 10% of the signatures needed to make it onto the 2023 ballot. The initiative is a proposal to get universal healthcare coverage...
Bailing on Washington State? Here’s 10 States That’ll Give You Free Land
Sick Of Washington State? Here are 10 States That'll Give You Free land. I'm a born Washingtonian and I love living in the state of Washington but if you don't like our fair state, believe it or not, there are 10 other states that'll give you free land to move there.
kentreporter.com
$855M fish passage facility to be built at Hanson Dam along Green River
Although it’s taken more than two decades longer than expected, the federal funding appears to finally be coming to build an estimated $855 million fish passage facility at the Howard Hanson Dam along the Green River. “We anticipate construction starting by 2026,” said Andrew Munoz, chief of public affairs...
Chronicle
Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
Expansion of electric vehicle grid hits roadblocks in rural WA
Just off Interstate 90 as it climbs the eastern side of the Cascades, Terra Sullivan and her family stumbled out of their car at an electric vehicle charging station outside Cle Elum. A thin layer of dirt coated their arms and legs, a souvenir from a few days of camping at Lake Chelan.
KXLY
Inslee orders flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson
SPOKANE, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee announced on social media that all U.S. and state flags in Washington should be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor Firefighter Dan Patterson. Inslee made the announcement Thursday on Twitter. Patterson passed away on August 4 after suffering cardiac arrest on July...
Republicans fail to make the ballot for Washington Secretary of State for the first time in 60 years
Washington’s Secretary of State race this November will be between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and non-partisan candidate Julie Anderson, with the Associated Press calling the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 9. Before Steve Hobbs was appointed to the position last November, a Republican held the position for the prior 56...
Thunderstorms rack the Puget Sound region, leaving thousands without power
A series of lightning storms in the Puget Sound region has left thousands without power Wednesday morning. Fife, Dash point, Browns point, at least 9,000 customers are without power because of lightning strikes. Fife City Hall and the Community and Aquatic Center are closed to the public today. The pool...
Thousands without power as thunderstorms move through western Washington
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Storms moving through western Washington knocked out power to thousands across the Puget Sound region and briefly impacted air travel at Sea-Tac International Airport Wednesday morning. Areas including the Kitsap Peninsula and Pierce and King counties were experiencing lightning, thunder and heavy rain midmorning on...
KOMO News
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
q13fox.com
Thousands lose power after lightning strikes in Western Washington
TACOMA, Wash. - More than 15,000 people were without power Wednesday morning after thunderstorms rolled through Western Washington. Tacoma Public Utilities said up to 13,000 customers were without power at the peak of the outages. Power was restored to most customers by 12:45 p.m.. Check for updates here. Puget Sound...
High tide flood warnings throughout WA state predict dangerous sea levels in these cities
High tide flooding will be more common as sea levels rise in cities such as Seattle, Cherry Point and Port Townsend, according to the NOAA.
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
West Coast crime ring busted for trafficking $22 million in stolen catalytic converters
Police in Beaverton, Ore. arrested the alleged leader of a crime ring responsible for stealing and trafficking more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021, with an operation that stretched into Washington state and across the entire West Coast. Detectives say they identified 32-year-old Brennan Patrick Doyle as the...
KOMO News
Lightning hits Pierce County hard, knocking out power for thousands
Where there's thunder, there's lightning. Just as forecasted, thunderstorms rolled through the Puget Sound area, shooting lightning bolts from the sky. “I was actually on the grills, scrubbing it off and there was big old roar thunder coming down," said Michelle Davis, who works at Jersey Mikes in Fife. "I actually felt it through the floor and through my ventilation system it kind of rumbles our grill. It made me a little nervous I had to back up for a second I was touching too much metal for my liking."
Will WA’s 3rd Congressional District race trigger a recall with primary results too close to call?
As votes continue to be counted in the Washington state primary, some races remain incredibly close. With some coming down to only a couple hundred votes, the Secretary of State’s Office is getting ready for the possibility of doing a recount. In Washington state, a mandatory recount for elections...
