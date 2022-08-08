Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Suspect in attempted FBI breach identified after fatal standoff
CINCINNATI — On Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed Ricky Shiffer, of Columbus, Ohio, as the suspect who reportedly tried to breach the FBI Cincinnati office Thursday morning in body armor and with a firearm. Shiffer reportedly tried breaking into the office with an AR-15-style rifle and a...
Business owners react to standoff with suspect of FBI breach
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One day after an hours-long standoff between law enforcement and a Columbus man resulted in the man’s death, an employee of a nearby business reflected on what she saw. Officials said Ricky Shiffer, 42, fled north on Interstate 71 after he attempted to breach the...
Cincinnati Public Schools asks community to ‘Be Present’ to support students begin new school year
CINCINNATI — As students and teachers prepare to return to the classroom, Cincinnati Public Schools is calling on the community as a whole to play a larger role in providing academic support this school year. What You Need To Know. Classes resume Aug. 18 for students in Cincinnati Public...
Campbell Co. students, parents and principal discuss excitement, challenges ahead on first day of school
COLD SPRING, Ky. — While a lot of northern Kentucky kids won’t be going back to school until next week, the Campbell County School District welcomed students back for their first day of school Wednesday, as did many other districts across the state. Everything seemed to go as...
Pianos set up across town aim to bring community together
TRENTON, Ohio — A piano teacher is trying something different to bring the community together. She started a project so anyone can play the piano just about anywhere in her town. When you go to fill up your gas tank, a piano isn’t exactly what drivers were expecting to...
Cincinnati's Evanston neighborhood hosts peace walk against gun violence
CINCINNATI — A group of residents, business owners, faith leaders and police officers gathered in Cincinnati’s Evanston neighborhood Wednesday evening for a show of solidarity in the fight against gun violence. What You Need To Know. A peace walk took place in Cincinnati's neighborhood to promote an end...
Black Family Reunion returns to Cincinnati with new events
CINCINNATI — For more than three decades, the greater Cincinnati community has come together to celebrate Black culture and reinforce the values of the Black family. The 34th annual event of the Black Family Reunion is set to take place Aug. 18-21, but a kick-off event will precede the festivities in partnership with FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 13. This year's theme is Bold and Beautiful and will include a job fair, speaker series, parade, concert and more.
Lifestyle, pay in independent baseball a far cry from the major leagues
FLORENCE, Ky. — Multimillion dollar contracts signed by the top baseball, football and basketball players could make even the average person’s jaw drop. But life is not as glamorous as one might assume for many professional athletes who haven’t quite reached the highest level. In fact, some...
